'White privilege' cards passed out by student at Unity Point school in Carbondale

CARBONDALE ― A Unity Point student was recently caught in school distributing cards touting white privilege, prompting the administration to have a discussion on the issue with the entire Junior High student body.

The cards themselves are made to look like credit cards, the top of which read “white privilege trumps everything” in all capital letters. Under this, the No. 45 is repeated four times. The cardholder's name is listed as “Scott Free.” The card also reads member “since birth” and “good thru death.”

The No. 45 has been adopted by former President Donald Trump, who was the 45th President of the United States.

The back of the card says: “This card grants its bearer happiness and success because its (sic) the color of your skin and not the choices you make that determine your ability to be successful.”

These same cards were found on Ian Benjamin Rogers, 43, of Napa, California, in January 2021 when he was arrested for possessing illegal weapons and five pipe bombs. Police accused Rogers of threatening to bomb Democrats.

Mary Beth Goff, dean of students at Unity Point said Wednesday the school took swift action to address the issue with its Junior High students.

“We addressed it with our junior high students, really turning it into kind of a social emotional lesson about why it was not appropriate,” Goff said. “And so I spoke with the entire junior high (Wednesday) and had a conversation and really turned it into a teachable moment to talk about really, the whole concept of hate and inclusion and what we are about as a school, and what we are about as a community.”

To do this, Goff went to each individual Junior High class to speak with the students.

“I really wanted to focus on the relationships that we have, as an administrator with my students, and be able to have that conversation in a smaller group,” Goff said. “I feel like it was very well received, the students engaged in the discussion about the role that hate has played in history and the consequences. And we talked about (...) the diversity of who comes to school here.”

Goff said she does not believe the incident will happen again.

On Feb. 8, a mother whose son attends the school, Terri Adams, posted the cards on Facebook asking parents for their thoughts. She said her son had been given the card on Feb. 7.

Her post was shared 41 times and garnered 68 comments and 100 reactions and was sent out to the community via email by the NAACP.

After a follow up meeting with the school, Adams said she is satisfied with what they came up with.

