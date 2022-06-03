Zeigler-Royalton High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Joe Earl
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parents: Kim and Greg Earl of Mulkeytown
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, major undecided
Chase Flowers
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parents: Gayla and Richard Flowers of Mulkeytown
College plans: John A Logan College in Carterville, business
Courtney Floyd, salutatorian
Hometown: Royalton
Parents: Phillis Floyd and Brandon Anderson of Royalton
People are also reading…
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, architecture
Allyson Giles, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Zeigler
Parents: Lindsay Coloni and Jonathan Giles of Zeigler
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, major undecided
Liberty McGill
Hometown: Zeigler
Parent: Allyson Giles of Zeigler
College plans: Undecided
Cera Wilson, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Royalton
Parents: Cheryl and James Wilson of Royalton
College plans: Rend Lake College, biology