 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Zeigler-Royalton High School

  • 0

Zeigler-Royalton High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Joe Earl

Hometown: Mulkeytown

Parents: Kim and Greg Earl of Mulkeytown

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, major undecided

Chase Flowers

Hometown: Mulkeytown

Parents: Gayla and Richard Flowers of Mulkeytown

College plans: John A Logan College in Carterville, business 

Courtney Floyd, salutatorian

Hometown: Royalton

Parents: Phillis Floyd and Brandon Anderson of Royalton

People are also reading…

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, architecture

Allyson Giles, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Zeigler

Parents: Lindsay Coloni and Jonathan Giles of Zeigler

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, major undecided

Liberty McGill

Hometown: Zeigler

Parent: Allyson Giles of Zeigler

College plans: Undecided

Cera Wilson, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Royalton

Parents: Cheryl and James Wilson of Royalton

College plans: Rend Lake College, biology

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zimbabwe's inflation rate hits triple digits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News