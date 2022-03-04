Zeigler-Royalton teacher says he was fired for reporting bullying by teachers

ZEIGLER – A Zeigler-Royalton Junior High teacher says he was fired as retaliation for reporting another teacher who allegedly bullied a student.

Jonathon Walters, a STEM and math teacher, was told at a school board meeting Monday night he would no longer be working at the school following the completion of the year.

Walters said he believes his job loss was retaliation for reporting of bullying made in good faith.

He described the circumstances behind his firing in an interview with The Southern and in a 24-page document.

Following several reports made by Walters to the principal about various bullying incidents between teachers and students he was asked into a meeting with the principal and Superintendent Quent Hamilton.

The principal had told Walters he could have his union representative present but he declined, assuming the meeting was about bullying, Walters said.

In the meeting, Walters said they told him they would not be renewing his contract for the following year and he should resign at the board meeting.

When Walters asked why, Hamilton said he didn’t like when new teachers accuse veteran teachers of bullying students, according to Walters.

Walters said as a mandated reporter, he is supposed to report situations of kids not being in safe environments.

Walters said he was accused of being not a team player in reporting the bullying by the teacher.

The Southern reached out to Hamilton for comment.

The Southern sought comment from the school; information about the school's bullying policy; details about the meeting where Walters was told to resign; what steps resulted from Walter's reports of bullying; and the reason for Walter's firing. The Southern also gave the school opportunity to review allegations made by Walters about the school's response to his reports of bullying.

In response, Hamilton only answered a question about the length of the board's executive session.

He also said the following in an email: “The school district does not comment on personnel matters regarding individual employment decisions. The Board looks forward to a successful completion of the school year for the benefit of all children we serve, and wishes Mr. Walters well as he continues his career.”

On Monday, Feb. 28, the Zeigler-Royalton School Board met where Walters’ future with the school was discussed. Walters, as well as dozens of parents and students, spoke out against the bullying and on behalf of Walters.

Despite being told to resign, Walters did not do so at the meeting.

The board then went into executive session from 6:53 p.m. and 8:33 p.m. to discuss his future employment.

When they came back out, the board reported that after finishing out his current year, Walters would no longer be with the school.

Zeigler-Royalton School Board President Randy Domineck said the board could not comment on personnel matters.

Domineck was asked the same questions as Hamilton.

Following the board’s decision, Walters took to his TikTok account — with more than 75,000 followers — to ask them to plead with Zeigler-Royalton to get a better bullying report system.

Walters said he started his TikTok after he noticed he wasn’t getting anywhere with his bullying reports at the school.

“I started making those videos because I was witnessing this happening at my school, and I felt completely helpless to help the kids in my school,” Walter said. “So I thought if I can’t help the kids right here then I would try to reach out and help the kids beyond where I was.”

According to Walters, he tried on multiple occasions to speak with the principal about starting an anti-bullying club or to design a template for people to file anonymous bullying complaints within the school.

However, most of the conversations ended with her saying she would speak with Hamilton, according to Walters.

Walters claimed that under the current system of letting the principal know little to nothing is being done to address the problem.

“There's no document that holds Johnny accountable,” Walters said in an interview with The Southern. “It's just Johnny goes to the office, Johnny's got a famous last name, and Johnny gets sent right back to this class. It happens again, and again and again. People are just, they're tired of trying to report it. There's no way for teachers to be held accountable either.”

