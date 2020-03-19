You are the owner of this article.
Effective Saturday, Amtrak reduces daily Carbondale-to-Chicago round trips from 3 to 2
breaking top story

Effective Saturday, Amtrak reduces daily Carbondale-to-Chicago round trips from 3 to 2

Amtrak file

Passengers board the Amtrak train in Carbondale in 2017.

 The Southern File Photo

Citing fewer passengers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amtrak has reduced its round-trip Carbondale-to-Chicago routes from three times daily to two.

According to an Amtrak media release and schedule, effective Saturday, there will only be two morning options for Carbondale passengers heading to Chicago until further notice. Trains will be scheduled to depart the Carbondale station, heading toward Chicago, at 3:16 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Evening Illini train service leaving Carbondale for Chicago will be temporarily canceled.

Traveling from Chicago to Carbondale, trains will be scheduled to depart Union Station at 4:05 p.m. and 8:05 a.m.

Morning Saluki train service service leaving Chicago for Carbondale will be temporarily canceled.

Amtrak Midwest made these modifications and others due to reduced travel demand in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation and other state transportation departments. 

Information regarding refunds can be found at amtrak.com/coronavirus and in the Amtrak Media Center at media.Amtrak.com. Amtrak advises anyone planning to travel to check their train status at Amtrak.com or on the Amtrak App prior to departing. Further, Amtrak advises passengers to allow extra time prior to departure and to exercise caution in stations and on platforms.

Follow @AmtrakAlerts on Twitter for service disruptions.

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI ​

