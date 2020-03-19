Effective Saturday, Amtrak reduces daily Carbondale-to-Chicago round trips from 3 to 2

Citing fewer passengers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amtrak has reduced its round-trip Carbondale-to-Chicago routes from three times daily to two.

According to an Amtrak media release and schedule, effective Saturday, there will only be two morning options for Carbondale passengers heading to Chicago until further notice. Trains will be scheduled to depart the Carbondale station, heading toward Chicago, at 3:16 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Evening Illini train service leaving Carbondale for Chicago will be temporarily canceled.

Traveling from Chicago to Carbondale, trains will be scheduled to depart Union Station at 4:05 p.m. and 8:05 a.m.

Morning Saluki train service service leaving Chicago for Carbondale will be temporarily canceled.

Amtrak Midwest made these modifications and others due to reduced travel demand in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation and other state transportation departments.