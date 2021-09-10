 Skip to main content
Effingham man sentenced for counterfeiting money
EFFINGHAM— An Effingham man was sentenced to 58 months in prison for counterfeiting $4,715.

Jared Sapp, 29, was caught in 2020 with two printers/scanners and a pile of counterfeit $20s in the trunk of his car, according to a release by the U.S. Department of Justice. 

His bills were used on Craigslist, Letgo.com and by a number of other businesses and were circulated as far as Colorado, according to the release. 

In addition to the prison sentence, Sapp is also being charged a $1,000 fine.

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice. Kallie is a SIU student and joined the newsroom staff in 2021. kallie.cox@thesouthern.com

