Effingham man sentenced for counterfeiting money

EFFINGHAM— An Effingham man was sentenced to 58 months in prison for counterfeiting $4,715.

Jared Sapp, 29, was caught in 2020 with two printers/scanners and a pile of counterfeit $20s in the trunk of his car, according to a release by the U.S. Department of Justice.

His bills were used on Craigslist, Letgo.com and by a number of other businesses and were circulated as far as Colorado, according to the release.

In addition to the prison sentence, Sapp is also being charged a $1,000 fine.

