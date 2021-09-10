Effingham man sentenced for counterfeiting money

EFFINGHAM— An Effingham man was sentenced to 58 months in prison for counterfeiting $4,715.
Jared Sapp, 29, was caught in 2020 with two printers/scanners and a pile of counterfeit $20s in the trunk of his car, according to a release by the U.S. Department of Justice.
His bills were used on Craigslist, Letgo.com and by a number of other businesses and were circulated as far as Colorado, according to the release.
In addition to the prison sentence, Sapp is also being charged a $1,000 fine.
