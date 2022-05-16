Egyptian High School teacher among 10 in Illinois to garner Golden Apple honor

Elissa Miller, a high school math teacher in the Egyptian Community Unit School District in Tamms, is one of ten Illinois educators to win the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching this spring, and is the only winner in Southern Illinois.

Miller, was surprised with the honor during a school assembly last week. More than 400 high school teachers were nominated for the award.

“She knows how to meet the needs of every student that she has and that is incredible for a teacher,” said Golden Apple Foundation President Alan Mather during the award assembly.

As a part of the honor, Miller received $5,000 cash award and a spring sabbatical provided by Northwestern University. She also will become a fellow of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators.

“These amazing teachers positively influence thousands over their lifetimes by shaping the lives of students, schools, and communities,” Mather said. “They are truly inspirational, and we look forward to their continued commitment to the next generation of teachers as they support our two teacher preparation programs - the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs.”

Egyptian Principal Bret Gowin said Miller is passionate about teaching.

“She is dedicated to her students and continually looks for ways to reach them. She shows how much she cares about their success through her actions every day,” he said.

Miller acknowledged during the assembly that she sometimes is “over the top.”

“For all of the times you told me I was ‘extra,’ that I did too much, it came home,” she told the students. “When you put people first, it makes a difference. I’m not the best mathematician, but I’m a teacher and I care about kids, I care about making this place better, I care about making the teachers better, I care about being a better teacher from year to year.”

Gowin said Miller is involved, not only in her classroom, but also through school activities and events.

“She is dedicated to the entire student body and puts forth extra effort every day,” he added. “She’s involved in all of the aspects of school life and tries to ensure all of our students have a great high school experience.”

Miller gave the students some advice as part of her acceptance of the award.

“Whatever job or career choice you go into, I hope you’ll go out of your way to do extra, put people first and try to always improve,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0