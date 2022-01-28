Egyptian references, icons abound in Southern Illinois

Whether Southern Illinois’ nickname is Egypt or Little Egypt is up for discussion. Likewise, the history behind why the area is referred to that way is uncertain, but there is no debate about the variety and reach of Egyptian references in the region.

From business names to buildings, teams and more, Southern Illinois is proud of its unique ties to Egypt and of the impact those connections have had on the other icons of Southern Illinois.

“It’s kind of a convoluted story, how the area became to be known as Egypt,” explained John Lupton, executive director of the Illinois Supreme Court Historic Preservation Commission. “There basically are two schools of thought. The first is simply from all of the place names that are there.”

He said the founding of communities known as Cairo and Alexandria set a trend and other Egyptian names followed: Thebes, Karnak, Goshen and Dongola, for example.

Lupton, a Southern Illinois University Carbondale alumnus and former historian with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, said another theory has to do with weather and the availability of produce in Southern Illinois.

“And then then you had the deep snow of 1830, when Southern Illinois provided food for the rest of Illinois,” he explained, adding there was a similarity to Biblical accounts of ancient Israelites who went traveled Egypt for grain and food.

Regardless of the true origin and bolstered by the Nile-like importance of the area’s rivers, the name Egypt stuck.

“The region kind of ran with it and embraced it,” Lupton said. ”Egypt was one of the first great societies of the modern world, so you have that connection which can be s source of pride for people in Southern Illinois.”

That pride is evidenced by the many organizations and businesses that use Egyptian connections in their names.

“You’ve got a major university that adopted the saluki name, which is, of course, an Egyptian hunting dog and then there are the school districts, the businesses and more,” he added.

The university’s student newspaper – now known as the “Daily Egyptian” – first was called “The Egyptian” in 1916, years before adoption of the saluki mascot in the 1950s.

The prevalence and tradition of Egyptian references are an iconic part of Southern Illinois. Discover 100 of the people, places, events and traditions that make the region unique at www.thesouthern.com.

