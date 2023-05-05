Titled “Remembering The Past – Honoring The Present – Investing In The Future,” the mural pays homage to education and its importance in Murphysboro. Since 1843, an emphasis on learning has loomed large in the city. Past public schools such as Logan, Douglass, Orchard Hills, McElvain, Washington, Lincoln, and Longfellow evoke fond memories and smiles in the life-long residents. The vibrant and inspiring scene depicts one of these schools, Logan Grade School, with carefree days of learning, playground activities, and childhood innocence. The figure on the playground is Leland Lockard, the principal for many years at the school. The mural, donated by his daughters, honors him and all of the people and places in education who left such an indelible mark on the town’s population and history. This artistic addition serves as a reminder of the power of education to transform lives and communities and inspire students and educators alike to continue pursuing knowledge and growth.