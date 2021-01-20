Elks donate nearly $48,000 to Southern Illinois organizations

“To put it another way, $21,000 will pay for dog food and equipment for an entire year,” she said.

Illinois Elks have made that donation for at least four years and maybe longer. This year, with the pandemic’s shut-downs and unemployment, that is especially important. Largent said donations for the past year were down 40 to 50 percent.

Illinois Elks Association also donated $3,500 to Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The $3,500 is an annual donation funded by the donations of Illinois Elks members throughout the year. The organization flies veterans to Washington D.C. to see their service monuments.

At their mid-winter meeting Jan. 10, the Illinois Elks South District approved $7,800 to purchase 50 new televisions for the Anna Veteran’s Home. Additional funds were given to Haven House in Marion, an assisted living center for veterans, and the Haven on Crab Orchard Lake. These funds were donated from the 12 lodges in the South District, and volunteers from these Lodges will help to install the televisions.