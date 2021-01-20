Elks donate nearly $48,000 to Southern Illinois organizations

In the last two months, the Illinois Elks Association and Illinois Elks South District, which consists of 12 Lodges from DuQuoin and Benton in the north to Cairo and Metropolis in the south, have continued their strong support of veterans with a total of $37,300 in donations to veterans’ groups in Southern Illinois.
Charlie Campbell, BPOE Board of Grand Trustees and past state president of Illinois Elks Association, said the group donates around $35,000 to Southern Illinois groups.
“Basically, it is a way of living out our motto and slogan,” Campbell said.
The Elks’ veterans motto is “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”
On Jan. 8, Illinois Elks Association donated $21,000 to This Able Vet in Carbondale. The group, dedicated to improving the lives of veterans living post-traumatic stress, provide PTSD service dogs and a trauma resiliency program at no cost to the veteran.
Pam Largent, president of This Able Veteran, called the donation “wonderful” and said the Elks also show up for graduation ceremonies to congratulate and encourage the veterans.
To purchase and train a service dog, provide trauma classes for the veteran and training for the veteran and their dog costs around $29,000. The $21,000 will just about cover that cost, according to Largent.
“To put it another way, $21,000 will pay for dog food and equipment for an entire year,” she said.
Illinois Elks have made that donation for at least four years and maybe longer. This year, with the pandemic’s shut-downs and unemployment, that is especially important. Largent said donations for the past year were down 40 to 50 percent.
Illinois Elks Association also donated $3,500 to Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. The $3,500 is an annual donation funded by the donations of Illinois Elks members throughout the year. The organization flies veterans to Washington D.C. to see their service monuments.
At their mid-winter meeting Jan. 10, the Illinois Elks South District approved $7,800 to purchase 50 new televisions for the Anna Veteran’s Home. Additional funds were given to Haven House in Marion, an assisted living center for veterans, and the Haven on Crab Orchard Lake. These funds were donated from the 12 lodges in the South District, and volunteers from these Lodges will help to install the televisions.
Illinois Elks donated $5,000 to Honor Wreaths for Veterans in December. The group was created to raise funds for Wreaths Across America, a program dedicated to placing Christmas wreaths on the graves of veterans at more than 2,100 cemeteries across the U.S., including 14 in Illinois. Elk members from the South District helped to place over 9,000 wreaths at Mounds City National Cemetery in Mounds.
Campbell said these donations add to the amounts donated by local Elks and by the Grand Lodge (national Elks organization), which donated $285,000 to preserve, restore, and modernize the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor.
Campbell is a member of the Carbondale Lodge. In 2020, the lodge donated a total of $10,500 to 11 local organizations, which were: Special Olympics Region K, The Haven, Night’s Shield Children’s Shelter, Carbondale Warming Center, This Able Vet, Operation Honor Guard, Haven House for Vets, Good Samaritan Ministries, AM Vets, I Can Read Southern Illinois and Anna Veterans Home.
“We don’t get enough credit for the good we do,” Campbell said.
He added that all these were made possible because of the generosity of local members and their gifts to Elks National Foundation, which returns $2.05 nationwide for every $1 it is given.
