Elverado student wins national pitch competition with his business, Midwest Mafia
ELKVILLE — If you are looking for a hat, T-shirt or sweatshirt, Midwest Mafia may have what you need.

Midwest Mafia is a new clothing company started by Elverado High School Student Max Valerius.

042122-nws-pitch-1.jpg

Max Valerius, a senior at Elverado High School and participant in the Jackson County CEO program, recently won the National CEO Pitch Contest for his Midwest Mafia clothing company.

Max started the business as part of the Jackson County CEO program. He recently placed first in a national pitch competition through the program.

Nic Skovgaard of AlterEgo Marketing, facilitator of Jackson CEO, explained the work students do in the CEO Program.

The group consists of students from high schools in Jackson County who are interested in business. They meet five mornings a week. In the program, the students come up with a business idea, write a business plan and start businesses.

“Max was probably the first student with an idea,” Skovgaard said.

Max wanted to do a business with hats. He began designing hats in 2020. He started Midwest Mafia clothing company in 2021. The business sells hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts with designs geared toward hunting.

“I’ve always been interested in hunting. I wanted to add different designs and make it look good,” he said.

Each student is also required to do a 30-second elevator pitch for their business. The idea is to say what you can about your business during an elevator ride.

The first step was competing with all other students locally. Max won first place in the local pitch competition and got some feedback. He talked with Skovgaard, who is his mentor, about the feedback and began working to improve the pitch. Max said they did the pitch over and over until they were satisfied.

Because of COVID, the pitch was recorded, and the competition was over Zoom.

When the competition ended, Max finished first out of 268 students.

“I really didn’t expect the place I got,” Max said. “I didn’t know it was that good.”

Skovgaard said this is the third year of the pitch competition. Two years ago, a Jackson CEO student, Landen Buser, placed in the top 18 in the competition.

“Max was the first to win. That’s a huge accomplishment,” Skovgaard said.

He added that Max does many things besides business. He is a three-sport athlete, playing basketball and baseball at Elverado and football at Murphysboro through a co-op program with the school. He is treasurer of Student Council, vice president of Beta Club, and a member of FFA and FCA. He also is on the bass fishing team and chess team.

Max plans to continue Midwest Mafia through college. He says it is a nice side job. He plans to study business at SIUC and may pursue a career as a financial planner.

His parents are Dirk and Sharon Valerius.

The Jackson CEO program has 11 students. In addition to Max, they are Caleb Castlebery, Audrey Cruz, Whitney Ellis, Isak Fagerland, Emma Hanks, Kaitlyn Hanson, Kyleigh Hudson, Rhett Jones, Breasia Prude and Treasure Walker.

Max said they will join with the Union County CEO program to host a Student Trade Show from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on April 28 in the Dunn-Richmond Center in Carbondale. The event is open to the public.

For more information or to order from Midwest Mafia, visit midwestmafiaco.com or find Midwest Mafia on Facebook and Instagram.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

