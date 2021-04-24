Embracing faith in times of crisis: How houses of worship are adapting during pandemic

Vision and Teaching Pastor Tony Foeller says it was simply a case of the church trying to be a “good neighbor.” He says the pandemic forced the church to get creative with both worship and serving others.

Members of the congregation worked with the local school district to assist with preparing and delivering lunches to school children at their homes. The church also continued its regular weekly Thursday meal program.

“We just went from in-person dining to drive-up,” Foeller said. “We also just kept an ear to the ground to see if there was anything else we could do.”

How do we grow?

Foeller said the challenges of the pandemic may be good for Southern Illinois churches in the long run.

“This caused us to not just go through the motions, but to make new plans and think creatively. I think that the churches that have embraced that are going to come out of it stronger,” he said. Foeller added that even though services were often remote, his congregation’s giving remained strong.

At The Journey, Bird said the pandemic has galvanized members’ commitment to the church and he said there has even been new people attracted to the church during this time.

“When you can sort of experience something like a pandemic with others, you sort of learn appreciate things like church in a different way,” he said.

