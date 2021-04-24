Embracing faith in times of crisis: How houses of worship are adapting during pandemic

Few institutions were as impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as were houses of worship.
Throughout the nation and region, churches and other religious organizations suddenly found themselves unable to gather together for worship and other activities. Yet, many congregations have adapted and thrived.
“So much of church is about being part of the family of God and having a community that does life together,” explained Jordan Bird, lead pastor of The Journey Church in Marion. “During the pandemic there was disconnection.”
With ordered bans on public gatherings, many churches were forced to offer no regular worship services or provide some sort of online services.
Bird says his church had to get creative in finding ways for church members to interact with one another and with the church.
How can we gather?
The Journey’s Bird said “having church” without meeting together can be difficult.
“We are communal creatures and so not being able to physically gather was a challenge. The trick has been to find a way to keep doing what you were doing before but also to come up with new ways to keep people connected,” he said.
Like many congregations, the church turned to technology.
“We produced video services where we would record and make them available online and we tried to facilitate some sort of level of connection on Facebook Live,” Bird says, acknowledging the drawbacks of holding services for churchgoers watching in their homes. “Technology allows us to at least keep some teaching and connection there, but it certainly was not ideal.”
The church also utilized an online platform which along with streaming worship services allowed churchgoers to participate in online chats.
“We also tried to be creative and start a sort of virtual lobby experience. After all, a lot of our connection happens before and after church as people are leaving, talking to one another and that sort of thing. We had these little hangouts. It was a change to get to see people and just catch up a little bit,” he said.
“We were forced to find new ways of doing things,” explains Nathan Cherry who serves as associate pastor of Victory Dream Center in Carbondale.
Cherry says his church found that outdoor drive-in services were an effective method for continuing to hold services during the pandemic.
“Even in cold weather, it was a great format. People could just drive up in their cars and listen through their car speakers,” he explained. “We had a banner that said, ‘Welcome to Victory Dream Center and please tune to 100.3 FM,’ and people were able to enjoy the service right in their cars.”
How can we serve?
Churches which serve others also had to be creative in outreach efforts. Cherry also serves as the director of the Victory Dream Center’s Food Pantry, a facility which offers food to about 700 people in need twice each week
“The first few months of the pandemic were challenging trying to figure out just how to make food distribution work, but eventually we settled into a system with precautions and some new routines,” Cherry said.
He said while the total number of individuals and families served during the pandemic we comparable with pre-COVID levels, he did notice some differences.
“We saw a lot of people that apparently were not in need before the pandemic; we saw a massive number of new faces,” he said.
Cherry says he thinks many of the families Victory Dream Center was serving before the pandemic benefitted from increased governmental supplemental nutrition programs, whereas those who lost income because of the pandemic had not yet been able to enroll in these programs.
“It’s been an interesting season where we’ve seen our demographics shift a bit and the need has definitely increased,” he said.
In the earliest days of the pandemic, leaders of Harvest Church of Southern Illinois in Anna reached out to local government and civic officials to find ways to assist.
Vision and Teaching Pastor Tony Foeller says it was simply a case of the church trying to be a “good neighbor.” He says the pandemic forced the church to get creative with both worship and serving others.
Members of the congregation worked with the local school district to assist with preparing and delivering lunches to school children at their homes. The church also continued its regular weekly Thursday meal program.
“We just went from in-person dining to drive-up,” Foeller said. “We also just kept an ear to the ground to see if there was anything else we could do.”
How do we grow?
Foeller said the challenges of the pandemic may be good for Southern Illinois churches in the long run.
“This caused us to not just go through the motions, but to make new plans and think creatively. I think that the churches that have embraced that are going to come out of it stronger,” he said. Foeller added that even though services were often remote, his congregation’s giving remained strong.
At The Journey, Bird said the pandemic has galvanized members’ commitment to the church and he said there has even been new people attracted to the church during this time.
“When you can sort of experience something like a pandemic with others, you sort of learn appreciate things like church in a different way,” he said.