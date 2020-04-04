Emergency childcare providers are taking care of essential workers' kids in Southern Illinois

A statewide dedicated help line has been created so Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies can help connect essential worker families to emergency childcare, at 888-228-1146. The helpline is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer calls, but callers will be able to leave a message 24 hours a day.

To find emergency child care in your area, visit https://emergencycare.inccrra.org.

“It’s amazing to me that in 10 days, all systems were created to help, even though we are in uncharted waters,” Longueville said.

CCR&R staff has seen an upswing in requests. Longueville said they have a new clientele — parents needing care for school-aged children. The children were in school and only needed after-school care. Now, they need care all day.

In addition to finding provides, CCR&R can help parents and guardians apply for childcare assistance.

“Our goal is to be here to help families in whatever way we can,” Longueville said.

She stressed that emergency childcare should be a last resort. But, parents who cannot stay home should have safe places for their children.

“Childcare providers have really stepped up to care for children. I hope everyone remembers how essential they are not only now but every day,” Longueville said.

