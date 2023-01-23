End of Amazon Smile charity program has local groups frowning

The pending discontinuation of Amazon Smile – the online giant’s charitable giving program – is bringing a frown to the faces of area non-profit leaders.

Amazon announced in emails to participating organizations that it would shutter the Smile program by the end of February, opting instead to make larger contributions to fewer charities.

In an email to participating groups, the company explained the change in direction.

“After almost a decade of running Amazon Smile, we learned that with so many eligible organizations – more than 1 million globally – our ability to have an impact was often spread too thin,” the email read.

Amazon said it is looking to “invest in specific areas and focus our philanthropic efforts in the communities where our employees live and work.”

With Amazon Smile, supporters of participating not-for-profit earned contributions for their selected group with each purchase on the website after selecting an organization to benefit. Amazon made donations equal to 0.5% of purchases to the charities.

“It was a program that allowed a certain percentage of your purchases to go back to a non-profit of your choice,” explained Byram Fager, CEO and executive director of the Southern Illinois Community Foundation, a network of dozen of not-for-profit organizations in the region. “I think when it first started, a lot of non-profits thought it would be an easy, big fundraiser, but I don’t think it ever became huge for one individual non-profit in our area.”

Diane Daugherty, president of St. Francis CARE Community Animal Rescue and Education, said her organization received the equivalent of about $100 each month through Amazon Smile.

“Their percentage of giving back is pretty small compared to other programs,” she explained. “We had hundreds and hundreds of people that designated us as their Amazon Smile charity. As an organization, all you had to do was get your people to register and every time they bought something, you got a couple of pennies. It wasn’t a lot of money, but it adds up. It has been important to us and we hate to lose it.”

Daugherty said St. Francis CARE is asking its Amazon Smile participants to consider supporting the shelter through other business’ charitable giving programs such as those through Kroger and the SIU Credit Union.

Cassie Walden of Clarity Women’s Care said the cancelation of the charitable program means that her organization’s donors will have to find other ways to give support.

“Our supports will still continue to give, even if it is not through Amazon,” she said. “This was not one of our main sources of income, so I’m sure we’ll continue to be blessed."

Daugherty said she is saddened by Amazon’s decision.

“Without trying to be too negative, as much money as they make, I think supporting the not-for-profits was a really good thing. I’m very disappointed that they are taking it away,” she said.

Amazon indicated that because of the short-notice given about the program’s end, it would provide a one-time payment equal to three months’ of donations based on 2022 revenue.

