End of Paducah, Cape Girardeau air service could impact the region

The news that SkyWest Airlines intends to stop passenger service to 29 airports across the country including Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Kentucky and Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in Missouri has those two communities seeking new air carriers.

The announcement is also prompting passengers across Southern Illinois to search for a new way to get to Chicago.

Early last month, SkyWest, a regional airline which books flights through United Express at the two airports, indicated to the U.S. Department of Transportation that it would pull out of the airports after 90 days. The airline blamed pilot shortages and rising fuel costs for its departure.

Because both airports are part of the Essential Air Service program, a federal operative that gives small communities air access, the federal government will require SkyWest to continue service to the airports, perhaps beyond the 90 days – and through the remainder of their contracts or until another provider is in place. The DOT also has indicated it will assist the two communities in securing new passenger service carriers.

Both airports offer flights to Chicago.

According to 2019 Federal Aviation Administration data, SkyWest served 11,838 passengers out of Cape Girardeau and 17,982 from Paducah.

“While we knew that there certainly is a pilot shortage and that the industry was in a turmoil because of the pandemic, I will admit this particular announcement was a surprise. It was a punch in the gut,” said Paducah Mayor George Bray. “But we have to roll with the punches.”

Bray was chairman of the Barley Regional Airport Authority prior to his election as mayor. He said efforts are already underway to secure new passenger service for the airport.

“I don’t think we really know exactly what’s going to happen yet because the industry is reacting to SkyWest’s announcement, but there are airlines that are adjusting and preparing to ramp up service to communities,” Bray explained. “We’re out talking with different airlines that we think would provide credible service to the community, but I think we are some months away from any decision.”

The potential absence of air service has some Southern Illinoisans who used the United-branded SkyWest service for traveling to Chicago.

“There’s not much we can do, but logistically, this could be an issue for the entire area,” said Trish Steckenrider, executive director of the Greater Metropolis Convention and Tourism Board. “It is usually so easy to use the airport to get to Chicago. You can leave in the morning and literally be back that evening. It’s definitely going to be impactful to people in the area.”

She expressed concerns specifically about the annual Superman Celebration.

“We have people that come in from all over the country and even the world. So this could make the logistical part of the celebration coming up in June more difficult,” she said.

Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, said he is aware of the vital role air service plays for the region.

"Connecting people to destinations through air service plays a critical role for tourism in any part of the country including southern Illinois," he said. "With many exciting touristic things to come in our region like the opening of the Walker's Bluff Resort and much more, I will continue to advocate for essential transportation services.”

As Essential Air Service communities, the federal government is required to ensure Paducah and Cape Girardeau have passenger flights. However, Doug Kimmel, airport director for Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion – which is not impacted by SkyWest’s announcement – said it may be difficult for the airports to find a replacement for SkyWest.

“The problem currently is who else is out there with the ability to take on new markets?” he wondered.

He said he did not know whether Cape Air, which provides passenger air service from Marion to St. Louis and Nashville, would be interested in serving the other two airports. SkyWest was one of the carriers considered by Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois several years ago to provide its service, but ultimately, the contract was awarded to Cape Air.

Representatives from Cape Air declined to be interviewed.

Kimmel said potentially SkyWest could be held to its contract to serve Cape Girardeau and Paducah but that service could mean fewer flights and less reliable air service, perhaps just a few flights per week.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Manager Katrina Amos downplayed concerns.

“There’s always a chance that we could be without passenger service, but I think we’re in a really good position, so that’s not a concern. I don’t think we will be without service anytime. We’re working really aggressively to secure another service,” she said.

Amos said the goal of the airport is to avoid a disruption in service.

“We want to make sure that there is very minimal impact to the community,” she said.

