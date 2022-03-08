Endangered person alert issued for woman last seen at Huck's in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — State law enforcement has issued an endangered missing person alert for a 68-year-old woman last seen at 11:27 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Huck's convenience store in Murphysboro.
The Illinois State Police activated the alert Tuesday at the request of the Murphysboro Police Department, according to a news release.
Susan Cornett has been described as a white female with blonde hair, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
Cornett was driving a Red 1991 Toyota pickup truck with Illinois Handicap plate, W243481.
Cornett has a condition that places her in danger, police said.
Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Cornett should contact the Murphysboro Police Department at 618-684-2121. You can also call 911.
— The Southern