Ag museum in Greenville offers a peek into rural history

GREENVILLE — What happens when a committee designs an agricultural museum? A hodgepodge of historic miscellany that offers something for everyone.

The American Farm Heritage Museum was born nearly 20 years ago, when a gaggle of farmers at the coffee shop decided southwestern Illinois could use something that would showcase agriculture in the region. Farming’s history is celebrated here, but so is rural history in general.

There is also a 15-inch-gauge, mile-long rail line that takes visitors on a circle around the 17 acres comprising the museum grounds, along with the replica of an early 19th century fort.

The museum became a reality shortly following that coffee shop meeting of 60 farmers, collectors and civic leaders in 2002. A family donated the land with a 99-year lease. Following a year of planning, a 32x64-foot pole barn was constructed, just before the museum’s first Heritage Days Show in July 2004.

In 2005, owners of a St. Louis truck terminal donated a 20,000-square-foot building to the museum. It was taken down and reassembled on the site here, which fronts Interstate 70. The location is ideal.