Climate shifts spur changes in farming

The Nature Conservancy, working with scientists and other experts, has taken a bird’s-eye look at agricultural lands throughout the country. Through technology including remote sensing and GPS, it has discovered evidence of practices that mitigate climate change, especially increased rainfall.

“Over the past 10 or 12 years, we think we see cover crops, residue left on soil, reduced tillage and other things,” Johnson said. “There are signals that places using these practices a number of years had less need for prevent plant.

“It’s a potential win-win where a farmer can make him or herself more adaptable to intense rain events and highly variable weather. At the same time, he’s pulling carbon out of the atmosphere and sticking it in the soil, which can slow down what we’re seeing with climate change.”

While the Midwest is warming up a bit, it is not at the rate of the precipitation increases. The decade ending in 2019 was the fifth-warmest since 1895, with an average temperature of 49.3 degrees Fahrenheit. The highest average across the nine states Timlin’s organization tracks was 49.8 degrees, spanning the years 1998 through 2007.

Rasor pointed out that higher averages aren’t always obvious to the average farmer, but they are affecting agriculture.