Couch farming: Video game simulates fun, stresses of farming

The ability to change the nature of crops and the environment is one of the ways the video game isn’t completely replicating a farming experience. Rabl said one area of realism they hope the game illustrates is some of the financial decisions a farmer has to make when building an operation, especially when buying equipment.

“You shouldn’t buy something that just looks good, you should buy something that will help you,” he said. “You could get a larger header which helps harvest faster. But it doesn’t make sense to do that without a larger trailer because you would have to make more runs to drop the grain off.”

The virtual farmers also have to think about input costs and whether or not to hire some of the work done or take the time to do it themselves. Doing the spraying themselves might save money, but could also take valuable time.

Its ability to illustrate farm life is one of the draws for Bassett, who said creating a replica of your own operation or trying out new equipment could teach a younger generation growing up around a farm.

“The biggest impact in my opinion would be for the children of farmers, which can teach the basics of crop farming and equipment operation in a fairly realistic simulation,” Bassett said.