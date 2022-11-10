Farmers meet with representatives of the Attorney General, IEPA to discuss damages caused by Sugar Camp Mine

THOMPSONVILLE — The owners of farms in the area of Sugar Camp Mine and attorneys Douglas Dorris and Thomas Lech met with representatives of Illinois EPA and the Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday morning to talk about the damage mining and use of a fire retardant foam have caused to their farms.

Dorris and Lech represent many of the farmers who attended the meeting.

A toxic firefighting foam was dumped into Sugar Camp Mine in September 2021 to extinguish a fire that halted production at the mine. The type of foam used by Foresight Energy, owners of the mine, was being phased out in Illinois and other states at that time in an attempt to regulate chemicals known as PFAS, short for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Dorris gave a presentation reviewing damages at each site. He showed photos and talked about seven different farms and two other sites near the mine.

“Our goal is to get you interested in the sites,” Dorris said.

He added that some private testing was done at some sites, but they are in the early throws of their investigation.

Lech said they know IEPA and AG representatives are taking their complaints seriously because they came to the meeting to listen and tour the farms.

Dorris first talked about the Clark farm. The mine is visible from the farm.

A spring came up on Clark’s farm. He had farmed the ground for 30 years, and the spring was new. Since that time, he has lost 70 head of cattle.

The issue started with 11 head of cattle and sheep that died. He contacted the mine. They came to the farm, burned the bodies and buried them.

They found high levels of chloride in the water when it was tested.

The mine built two retention pits to collect the water on the north and west sides of the farm. They even built an earthen blockade to keep water from flowing out of the pit. Water flowed around it and into Akin Creek.

Further testing showed the water that popped up at the farm at levels of sodium 100 times higher than normally found in nature, magnesium 30 times higher and calcium 25 to 50 times higher.

The water left crystals in the field and had deposits and sediment that did not look right, according to Dorris.

The stories were similar at the other farms. New “springs” popped up with films, sediment and deposits in the water that were not normal for natural springs. Animals exposed to that water died or became very ill. Crops and trees exposed to the water also died. Several farmers lost their dogs, too.

At several farms, the water eventually flowed into creeks.

“I don’t think it is coincidental that most of the springs came up near pump sites,” Dorris said.

In addition, the water that was tested on the farms had high levels of or PFAS.

Dorris explained that PFAS can be found in small amounts, but doesn’t come in the levels they are finding at the farms and other sites.

“We do think this is consistent with products used in the mine,” Lech said.

PFAS are called forever chemicals because they stay in the environment. They also can exist in the blood of people exposed to them for years. PFAS are known to cause health problems, including cancer and liver failure.

A local excavator, Kenny Summers, built a pond for his family called Tucker Pond on his property. The pond had a diving platform and large playground near the pond.

He noticed a change in the amount and type of water in the pond.

One of the most telling symptoms at the farm was a bass caught in the pond. The bass had a growth on the top of its body and a couple of large bumps on the bottom of its body.

The Miller farm developed a large sink hole, then crops began dying. Enough crops died to cause a substantial blight to the farm’s crops.

The Payne farm lost 40 calves, all in a pasture on the east side of his home that had a spring come up. His west pasture was not affected, and no cattle in that pasture died.

After presenting information, the representatives of the Attorney General’s office and IEPA, along with Dorris and Lech, toured the farms.