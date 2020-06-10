Grand Tower grapples with massive sinkhole related to last year's historic flooding

But the solution is only temporary. Grand Tower's City Council met Monday and approved taking out a $100,000 loan to begin making repairs. Wright said he expects work to start as early as next week. Some of the funds will also be used to purchase a 6-inch portable pump, as well as electrical hookups for flood pumps so that they can be hooked to generators in the case of a power outage. Wright said that during a recent day of heavy rain, the town was without power for four hours. With the pumps down during that time, one homeowner took in floodwaters.

While Grand Tower, on the banks of the Mississippi River, is no stranger to sinkholes, Wright said it’s size is unlike any he’s ever seen. It resembles a scene out of a sci-fi movie — as if a giant walked through or an asteroid hit the town. But the real story is about bureaucratic delays.

Wright said the village is awaiting about $4.5 million in flood recovery funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The money is to be used to repair sinkholes, fix the massive damage that its Front Street sustained, and replace storm drains and water mains. Wright said allocation of the money has been delayed; it may be because of COVID-19, he said, as FEMA employees have not been as accessible as is typical.

FEMA did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday afternoon. Wright said the village is hoping to get the money soon, because more delays could lead to additional disasters for the town. “It’s an emergency,” he said.

