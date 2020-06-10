Grand Tower grapples with massive sinkhole related to last year's historic flooding

GRAND TOWER — The small city of Grand Tower is grappling with a massive sinkhole that is nearly 30 feet in diameter and 5 feet deep.
Fire Chief Dennis Wright said the damage at the intersection of Main and Schickle streets began last year — a result of historic flooding that caused widespread damage across parts of Illinois and other Midwest states.
At first, he said, “it was just a small area.” It was so small, in fact, that it was only blocked by “one little barricade — a cone in front of it.” But over a matter of days beginning late last week, the road buckled and the hole grew.
“Last Friday, the boys called me and we went down there and it was big,” Wright said. “It was already like 20 feet in diameter. And we barricaded it off last Friday. Then, this Monday, it was bigger. Yesterday morning, it was bigger yet. And then, like I said, some time around noon or so (Tuesday), they realized it had stopped flowing completely and the sewers were starting to back up.”
The sinkhole spans nearly the entire intersection of Main and Schickle streets. It also brought the town’s sewer system to a halt. “Our sewers quit working because that’s basically a collector box down there for the whole town,” Wright said. Working into the night on Tuesday, Wright said crews were able to install three rental pumps to bypass the area and get the town’s sewer system operational again.
But the solution is only temporary. Grand Tower's City Council met Monday and approved taking out a $100,000 loan to begin making repairs. Wright said he expects work to start as early as next week. Some of the funds will also be used to purchase a 6-inch portable pump, as well as electrical hookups for flood pumps so that they can be hooked to generators in the case of a power outage. Wright said that during a recent day of heavy rain, the town was without power for four hours. With the pumps down during that time, one homeowner took in floodwaters.
While Grand Tower, on the banks of the Mississippi River, is no stranger to sinkholes, Wright said it’s size is unlike any he’s ever seen. It resembles a scene out of a sci-fi movie — as if a giant walked through or an asteroid hit the town. But the real story is about bureaucratic delays.
Wright said the village is awaiting about $4.5 million in flood recovery funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The money is to be used to repair sinkholes, fix the massive damage that its Front Street sustained, and replace storm drains and water mains. Wright said allocation of the money has been delayed; it may be because of COVID-19, he said, as FEMA employees have not been as accessible as is typical.
FEMA did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday afternoon. Wright said the village is hoping to get the money soon, because more delays could lead to additional disasters for the town. “It’s an emergency,” he said.
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!