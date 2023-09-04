DAHLGREN — Frey Family Farms of Dahlgren is the recipient of the inaugural Illinois Leopold Conservation Award. The award, given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, recognizes extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation and management of natural resources by American farmers, ranchers and forestland owners in 27 states.

In Illinois the award is presented annually by the Sand County Foundation, national sponsor American Farmland Trust, and state partners: IL Corn and Illinois Soybean Association.

“Leopold Conservation Award recipients are examples of how Aldo Leopold’s land ethic is alive and well today. Their dedication to conservation shows how individuals can improve the health of the land while producing food and fiber,” Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation president and CEO, said.

“IL Corn understands that our soils are our future and seeing the dedication the Frey family has for conservation is beyond impressive,” said Jon Rosenstiel, IL Corn Marketing Board chairman.

The $10,000 award was given to the Freys on Aug. 31 at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur. They received the award for implementing conservation practices to reduce soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat at their beef cattle and grain farm in Hamilton County.

Back in 1975, Dennis and Jackie Frey were newlywed farm kids with modest goals of raising a family and making a living raising crops. They started Frey Family Farms with land that has been in each of their families for generations and has grown to include acres they’ve purchased and rented as a married couple.

As corn and soybean growers, their initial conservation goals were modest. Early on, they enrolled in programs available to farmers to help reduce soil loss and control water erosion, but their conservation practices and the technology and equipment to carry them out have evolved to become more sophisticated.

After graduating with a degree in plant and soil science, Dennis Frey farmed and worked for the USDA’s soil survey team identifying soil types and conducting soil mapping. As a resource conservationist for the Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District he offered training and outreach to fellow farmers.

Back on the farm, his use of minimum tillage across his 1,200 acres of cropland progressed to a no-till system. This combo helps reduce soil erosion, utilize excess nitrogen, sequester carbon and minimize evaporation to allow crops to better access moisture held in the soil.

When reducing water runoff, cover crops prevent fertilizer and other nutrients from contaminating the water supply. No-till practices require fewer passes over a field with farm equipment, which reduces the use of fossil fuel while saving time.

Technological advancements have been embraced by the Freys to enhance their farm’s productivity. Grid soil testing is completed on all cropland on a four-year rotation. Variable rates of application for fertilizer and lime are used to increase their effectiveness and reduce input costs.

About 240 acres of Frey Family Farms is enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program and has been planted with native prairie grasses and wildflowers, improving the soil’s health and structure. The tall grasses also provide cover and nesting sites for deer, quail and rabbits.

Their son-in-law, Brock Holston, is taking over management of the farm. With interest in hunting and fishing, he’s established food plots and constructed ponds and wetlands designed to provide habitat to fish, waterfowl, and wildlife populations. The farm has planted more than 20,000 hardwood trees and installed several miles of terraces, grassed waterways and other erosion control structures.

The Freys feel an obligation to educate others in hopes they will understand the role they can play in protecting the environment. Frey Family Farms has hosted field days and tours with audiences ranging from local fourth graders to foreign visitors from Africa and Asia. Off the farm, Dennis Frey has served in a variety of leadership roles in agriculture and conservation organizations.

Other finalists for the award were: Rademacher Farms of Gifford in Champaign County and Jean Stewart of Rossville in Vermilion County.

The Illinois Leopold Conservation Award is made possible through the support of American Farmland Trust, IL Corn, Illinois Soybean Association, Sand County Foundation, Coleman Family Fund, Association of Illinois Soil & Water Conservation Districts, Farm Credit Illinois, Illinois Department of Agriculture, Illinois Sustainable Ag Partnership, McDonald’s, The Nature Conservancy and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service of Illinois.

For more information on the award, visit www.leopoldconservationaward.org.