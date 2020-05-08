Illinois beef producers hit rough stretch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many beef producers in Illinois will find little to celebrate during Beef Month. A supply glut, production problems due to weather conditions and COVID-19 have taken a toll on the industry.

“I’m trying to put a positive spin on things, but right now the sentiment of most cattle producers is pretty negative,” said Travis Meteer, a University of Illinois Extension beef educator. “There are more challenges than opportunities right now.”

The state beef cow herd has contracted over the past decade. According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, the number of beef cows in Illinois has fallen from nearly 400,000 two years ago to about 378,000 in January 2020.

“In the last couple of years we’ve seen the beef industry in Illinois experience weather challenges,” said Jill Johnson of the Illinois Beef Association. “And they continue to fight against regulatory issues.”

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t helped. With restaurants forced to temporarily shut down inside dining, the market for high-quality meat has suffered.

“For those folks who have invested in genetics to produce premium cattle, those premiums will bounce back,” Meteer said. “But in the next month or two, they could be facing some pretty nasty break-even numbers.”