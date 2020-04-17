Illinois farmers make planting plans with room for adjustments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ken Beck has carefully planned what to plant on the majority of his 1,800 acres this spring, but he also gave himself a little leeway. On 240 acres of his LaSalle County land, he will make the verdict of corn or soybeans just before the seed goes into the ground — depending on weather and market signals.

Last year taught him the best plans can be scuttled — more than once

After planting corn, a portion of the field was drowned out. So he planted soybeans on it and lost the crop to floods again.

Not one to give up, his wife, Charli, suggested they plant pumpkins. You guessed it.

“Most of them made it to maturity. We were going to start selective harvest in a couple of days. It flooded again,” Beck said.

But he was able to wade out into the standing water and harvest pumpkins, mostly to give away.

“You never give up. We weren’t going to lose the pumpkins,” said the Mendota-area farmer.

Planting considerations

As soon as he was out of the field last year, Beck started to plan for this one. He pairs harvest observations with field maps, past experience and data.