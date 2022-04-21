Keep Carbondale Beautiful’s Spring Clean-Up, Recycling Day to return Saturday

CARBONDALE – Keep Carbondale Beautiful’s Spring Clean-Up and Recycling Day event is back from its two-year hiatus.

The event was moved virtual the past two years because of COVID-19 but is resuming in person from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

This community-building event is intended to foster stewardship, love and care for the town of Carbondale, according to Keep Carbondale Beautiful’s Executive Director Anne Krippenstapel.

“Getting people energized and jazzed about being a good steward to their town is always a good thing,” Krippenstapel said. “It’s always good energy to perpetuate. I feel like when people are cleaning it up, they're less likely to then trash it.”

The starting location is the pavilion on the square at 121 N. Illinois Ave.

Volunteers are given a short orientation on safety and trash handling upon arrival and are then given a route within town limits and litter pick-up supplies that are tailored to the size of the group, according to a city news release.

The event collects between 3,000 and 6,000 pounds of litter and debris from around Carbondale each year thanks to the approximately 200 volunteers, city officials said in a Facebook post.

The event started in the 1980’s when Keep America Beautiful asked for various similar groups to do their part to end the growing global trash issue.

“The trash issue is becoming such a global issue with like micro plastics and pollution and water quality and that kind of thing,” Krippenstapel said. “I feel like people feel like they're part of the solution if they're participating in an event like this.”

That is exactly what Keep Carbondale Beautiful aims to do with the event.

The event will also have free items or prizes for volunteers as a thank you for aiding the environment.

There will be a raffle for items and free event tee shirts will be given away in the last hour of the event as volunteers return from picking up litter.

The Carbondale Public Library will also host and lead a recycled craft to take home for kids ages 3 to 10.

The Library will be distributing environment-related books for kids as well.

SIU students and registered student organizations are highly encouraged to participate. SIU students can use this event as a contribution toward an environmental ambassador award.

Groups or individuals can sign up for the vent prior to the day or on the day of the event.

To sign up ahead of time go to keepcb.org.

