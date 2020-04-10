Litter in the age of coronavirus: Discarded masks, gloves show up in Southern Illinois parking lots

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended everyone wear cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Along with the homemade cloth face masks and bandanas, people are wearing disposable gloves and other disposable gear to protect themselves, but what happens to the disposable protective gear when it is no longer needed?
In some cases, that disposable gear is landing in local parking lots and on local sidewalks. Southern Illinoisans have posted complaints on Facebook about protective gear discarded in the parking lots of Schnuck’s Market in Carbondale and Dollar General in Elkville, among others.
Anne Krippenstapel, executive director of Keep Carbondale Beautiful, has witnessed this type of trash in Carbondale during her walks as part of the 30-Day Keep Carbondale Beautiful Challenge.
The challenge was created because the annual Spring Cleanup, originally planned for April 18, had to be canceled due to the governor’s stay-home order. Everyone is asked to put on gloves, bring a few bags and pick up litter along a Carbondale street. Those who participate are asked to report back to Keep Carbondale Beautiful and post a photo on the group’s Facebook page.
“I've seen discarded masks and nitrile and latex gloves around shopping centers, near places to buy groceries and on sidewalks in neighborhoods,” Krippenstapel said. “It’s really disheartening.”
Krippenstapel has been in the job as executive director of Keep Carbondale Beautiful about a month. The spring cleanup challenge has been running since the first of the month, so she has been actively picking up trash for a couple of weeks.
“I’ve been finding this kind of trash pretty regularly,” she said.
Paul Simon, senior communications specialist for Schnuck’s Markets, said they have seen an uptick in this kind of trash company-wide.
“Cleaning our parking lot (in Carbondale) is something we do every day regardless. We have not seen a great increase,” he said after talking to store management in Carbondale. “It hasn’t been a huge issue at that location.”
Schnuck’s is sending additional trash receptacles and grabbers to all locations. The company has 112 stores in five states.
According to the CDC website, cdc.gov, gloves and other disposable protective gear should be discarded in a waste container.
Southern Seven Health Department communicable disease manager Jennifer Shackles created two videos for the department's Facebook page explaining how to properly wear, remove and dispose of gloves and masks. She recommends throwing gloves in the trash after use; if a trash can is not available, she recommends bringing a trash bag with you, putting the gloves in the trash bag, and then throwing the bag away at home.
The videos can be found at facebook.com/SouthernSevenHealthDepartment/videos.
More information about the 30-Day Keep Carbondale Beautiful Challenge is available on the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/KeepCarbondaleBeautiful.
