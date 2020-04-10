Litter in the age of coronavirus: Discarded masks, gloves show up in Southern Illinois parking lots

Krippenstapel has been in the job as executive director of Keep Carbondale Beautiful about a month. The spring cleanup challenge has been running since the first of the month, so she has been actively picking up trash for a couple of weeks.

“I’ve been finding this kind of trash pretty regularly,” she said.

Paul Simon, senior communications specialist for Schnuck’s Markets, said they have seen an uptick in this kind of trash company-wide.

“Cleaning our parking lot (in Carbondale) is something we do every day regardless. We have not seen a great increase,” he said after talking to store management in Carbondale. “It hasn’t been a huge issue at that location.”

Schnuck’s is sending additional trash receptacles and grabbers to all locations. The company has 112 stores in five states.

According to the CDC website, cdc.gov, gloves and other disposable protective gear should be discarded in a waste container.