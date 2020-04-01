You are the owner of this article.
Lusk Creek Wilderness area reopened after 25 wild pigs removed
Lusk Creek Wilderness area reopened after 25 wild pigs removed

Feral Swine

Feral swine are an invasive species recently documented living and breeding within and around the Lusk Creek Wilderness area in Pope County. 

The Shawnee National Forest has reopened the Lusk Creek Wilderness area in Pope County after removing 25 feral pigs, the agency said Wednesday. 

Last week, the Shawnee National Forest announced that the site would be closed to the public from Monday through Friday so that officials could address a small but potentially troublesome feral pig population. 

The job was completed early, allowing for the site to be reopened as of Wednesday, the forest service announced in a press release.

Feral swine are an invasive species that compete with wildlife for food resources and prey on turkey and quail nests, reptiles, amphibians, and other wildlife including threatened and endangered species.

They are a serious threat to forest and wildlife resources in Illinois through competition with native wildlife for food and cover, destruction of habitat, and destruction of sensitive natural areas, according to the Shawnee National Forest. Officials said they detected the problem early in the Lusk Creek Wilderness area, and acted quickly to address it. 

The feral swine eradication operation was a joint effort between the Shawnee National Forest and Animal and Plant Health Inspection-Wildlife Services, which both operate under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

