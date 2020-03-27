Lusk Creek Wilderness area to close Monday as efforts undertaken to removal feral pigs

The Shawnee National Forest plans to temporarily close the Lusk Creek Wilderness area in Pope County beginning Monday as officials take steps to eradicate a small but problematic feral pig population.
The closure will last through next Friday, April 3, the Shawnee National Forest said in a news release.
The feral swine eradication operation is a joint effort between the Shawnee National Forest and Animal and Plant Health Inspection-Wildlife Services, which both operate under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Feral swine are an invasive species recently documented living and breeding within and around the Lusk Creek Wilderness area. It is believed that the population is relatively small due to early detection.
You have free articles remaining.
Feral swine are an invasive species that compete with wildlife for food resources and prey on turkey and quail nests, reptiles, amphibians, and other wildlife including threatened and endangered species.
They are a serious threat to forest and wildlife resources in Illinois through competition with native wildlife for food and cover, destruction of habitat, and destruction of sensitive natural areas, according to the Shawnee National Forest. Further, infected feral swine can transmit diseases and parasites to humans, wildlife and domestic livestock, such as horses and cattle. Natural habitats among Shawnee lands, including sensitive wilderness lands, are not capable of sustaining damage from feral swine without significant ecological consequences.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause; however, we believe it is imperative that control measures are taken now while the feral swine population is small and localized,” the Shawnee’s news release said.
The closure will prohibit any public access to the site, and area residents may notice an increased presence of USDA personnel in the project area.
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!