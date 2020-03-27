Lusk Creek Wilderness area to close Monday as efforts undertaken to removal feral pigs

The Shawnee National Forest plans to temporarily close the Lusk Creek Wilderness area in Pope County beginning Monday as officials take steps to eradicate a small but problematic feral pig population.

The closure will last through next Friday, April 3, the Shawnee National Forest said in a news release.

The feral swine eradication operation is a joint effort between the Shawnee National Forest and Animal and Plant Health Inspection-Wildlife Services, which both operate under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Feral swine are an invasive species recently documented living and breeding within and around the Lusk Creek Wilderness area. It is believed that the population is relatively small due to early detection.

Feral swine are an invasive species that compete with wildlife for food resources and prey on turkey and quail nests, reptiles, amphibians, and other wildlife including threatened and endangered species.