Metropolis family keeps Angus tradition going on farm

Calving ease is an important trait for the Bremers. They have had some success in that arena and are now focusing on feed efficiency and carcass quality.

“Everyone is pushing for a lot of growth, and with that, feed efficiency drops and frame scores go up,” Marc said. “I’ve tried to back off on the size of the cow.”

Total inventory for the Massac County herd is about 270 animals, including 120 cows. The Bremers also sell bulls. They feed out some of the steers and also slaughter some for direct sales.

The Bremers supply a small retail establishment that has a restaurant. They also sell halves and quarters.

As producers of high-quality beef, markets can be limited.

“Our beef is too high quality for McDonald’s,” Marc said. “The mentality of the cheeseburger is you can take that off old cows. With steak, you don’t want that old cow. When you eat it, you find that not all beef is created equal. Genetics do matter.”

The Bremers calve in the spring, but are looking at moving some cows into fall calving. That way they can work other breeding traits into the herd.