Mike Baltz: The outdoors for all

The outdoors should be for everyone, yet everyone doesn’t really get outdoors.
Of course, I don’t literally expect everyone to want to go hiking. Heck, not even everyone likes Tom Brady, which is hard to imagine. So, I don’t expect everyone to be out in the woods hiking every weekend.
But there is a group of people that you just hardly ever see in the woods. And those people are, of course, people from the city.
If you are a nature-lover, like me, then you want everyone to enjoy being in the woods. You want everyone to experience the sights and sounds of the forest. You want them to love the birds and the wildflowers. You want everyone to feel the healing power of time spent outdoors.
I’ve thought a lot about how to get more people into the woods, and I’ve come to realize that there are a couple of major obstacles that often get overlooked — those are fear of the forest and confusion about gear.
Now, if you’ve been going into the woods since you were a kid, there’s not much in the woods that freaks you out anymore. You understand that you hardly ever see snakes. You know that walking through a spiderweb is nothing more than an annoyance. And you have come to realize that every creature in the forest with a backbone prefers to avoid you.
But, if pretty much your first time in the woods is as an adult and you get hit with worrying about all the unknowns of the forest at once, it makes perfect sense, to me, that you’d be hesitant to venture very far off the beaten path.
Similarly, as a "country person," I’m scared of going into the city. There are things in the city that I’ve heard about and with which I don’t have much experience and the whole prospect basically frightens me. And I certainly don’t take-off down side-streets "exploring."
So, if you have city-folk friends and they’re afraid to go into the woods: First, acknowledge that their fears are understandable. And then perhaps you can begin to ease them into the forest by helping them deal with some of their fears.
Another issue that I believe definitely keeps folks out of the forest can be confusion about what kind of gear it takes to be safe and comfortable, and honestly, accepted on the trail.
Now, as a kid, I used to go walking in the woods wearing a pair of jeans, a white cotton t-shirt, and some Kmart "boondocker" boots, so I know you can wear just about anything into the woods and be just fine. And I’ve never cared how rag-tag I may look out there.
But today, with all of the hubbub about high-tech gear; trail shoes vs. boots, and Goretex this-and-that, and hydration systems, etc., it’s easy to see how someone could be confused about what you need to go hiking. And then, imagine how much it would cost if you thought you needed to buy all that stuff before setting foot on a trail.
Then, combine all that gear confusion with the fact that no one wants to show up at the trailhead looking like they don’t belong, and I think the gear obstacle clearly becomes very real.
Obviously, there are some additional serious issues that people of color, for example, have to potentially deal with when they enter the woods. And I’m not qualified to address those things. But my wife, for example, who is a person of color, has plenty of fear and gear issues. So, I know that those concerns, at least, are colorblind.
In the end, the outdoors should be for everyone. And it behooves members of the "nature-lovers club" to work to diversify the club’s membership. We need people from all walks of life wanting to go for walks in the woods, irrespective of mailing address, nationality, color, sex, or religion. Because when someone cares about something, then they care about what happens to it.
And these days, Mother Nature needs more of us to care more about her more than ever.
Mike Baltz is a regular contributor to The Southern. He writes the Real Green People column, a monthly feature that puts a spotlight on folks who are being the green change they want to see in the world.