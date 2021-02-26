Mike Baltz: The outdoors for all

The outdoors should be for everyone, yet everyone doesn’t really get outdoors.

Of course, I don’t literally expect everyone to want to go hiking. Heck, not even everyone likes Tom Brady, which is hard to imagine. So, I don’t expect everyone to be out in the woods hiking every weekend.

But there is a group of people that you just hardly ever see in the woods. And those people are, of course, people from the city.

If you are a nature-lover, like me, then you want everyone to enjoy being in the woods. You want everyone to experience the sights and sounds of the forest. You want them to love the birds and the wildflowers. You want everyone to feel the healing power of time spent outdoors.

I’ve thought a lot about how to get more people into the woods, and I’ve come to realize that there are a couple of major obstacles that often get overlooked — those are fear of the forest and confusion about gear.

Now, if you’ve been going into the woods since you were a kid, there’s not much in the woods that freaks you out anymore. You understand that you hardly ever see snakes. You know that walking through a spiderweb is nothing more than an annoyance. And you have come to realize that every creature in the forest with a backbone prefers to avoid you.