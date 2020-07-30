Mysterious seed packets reach Southern Illinois

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Michael Hatfield of Makanda received a packet of seeds he did not order, he remembered a post he had seen on social media about mysterious seeds being mailed to people across the country.

Hatfifeld and his wife, Jessica, operate and live on Flyway Family Farm, a small family farm that specializes in growing mushrooms.

“It was a small envelope in the mailbox. I had seen a post or two online,” Hatfield said.

The package read “Flower Stud Earrings.” When he opened the package, it contained a tiny little Ziploc-style bag filled with tiny black seeds. Hatfield said his package looked identical to one he saw with a story online. He said the seeds looked a lot like small flower seeds.

As a farmer and forester, Hatfield knows the damage invasive species can do to natural areas and farming operations.

“I put it in a metal bowl and torched the heck out of it. I wasn’t about to plant or throw out those seeds,” he said. “There was no way I was letting those survive.”