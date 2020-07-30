Mysterious seed packets reach Southern Illinois

When Michael Hatfield of Makanda received a packet of seeds he did not order, he remembered a post he had seen on social media about mysterious seeds being mailed to people across the country.
Hatfifeld and his wife, Jessica, operate and live on Flyway Family Farm, a small family farm that specializes in growing mushrooms.
“It was a small envelope in the mailbox. I had seen a post or two online,” Hatfield said.
The package read “Flower Stud Earrings.” When he opened the package, it contained a tiny little Ziploc-style bag filled with tiny black seeds. Hatfield said his package looked identical to one he saw with a story online. He said the seeds looked a lot like small flower seeds.
As a farmer and forester, Hatfield knows the damage invasive species can do to natural areas and farming operations.
“I put it in a metal bowl and torched the heck out of it. I wasn’t about to plant or throw out those seeds,” he said. “There was no way I was letting those survive.”
According to Krista Lisser, spokesperson for Illinois Department of Agriculture, Hatfield is not the only Illinois resident to receive unsolicited seeds in the mail. The agency received more than 500 reports of similar packages on Thursday morning alone. Lisser said the reports came from across the entire state and were not centralized in one location.
Illinois Department of Agriculture released the following statement with guidelines for handling unsolicited seeds:
“We are currently working with USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to address reports of unsolicited shipments of seeds from foreign countries. Anyone who receives unordered seeds in the mail should contact the Illinois Department of Agriculture by emailing the following information to agr.seeds@Illinois.gov: First and last name, phone number and the number of packages received. Do not open the package, plant the seeds, or throw them out. Please keep all seeds unopened and with their original packaging and labels, including mailing labels, until further instruction is provided.”
University of Illinois Extension also sent a news release regarding unsolicited seed packets.
The release said the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating the situation and collecting seeds packets to test their contents.
It also said Illinois Extension horticulture experts advise it is not a good practice to plant seeds from unknown origins or of an unknown species.
“One of the major risks would be the introduction of a potential invasive plant species,” Illinois Extension forester Chris Evans said in the release. “Those seeds could also harbor pests or diseases that could impact native species, agricultural crops, or desirable ornamentals.”
To complicate matters even more for Illinois residents, Illinois Extension sent out “Together We Bloom” packets of wildflower and forget-me-not seeds in late July to encourage residents to fill out their census forms.
“Illinois Extension’s packets of forget-me-nots are the variety myosotis sylvatica and will arrive in packets clearly labeled with the contents of the packet and the organization who sent them,” the press release read.
The forget-me-nots are safe to plant.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!