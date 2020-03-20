National Weather Service says 2 EF-1 tornadoes hit Southern Illinois Thursday
National Weather Service says 2 EF-1 tornadoes hit Southern Illinois Thursday

Sunfield community impacted by spring storms

Alexandria Fedderke pets Roxie, the Hamilton family’s 3-year-old English Bulldog while Jacob Hamilton, 4, and Amelia Hamilton, 6, play nearby on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Sunfield. A spring storm blew through Sunfield on Thursday evening while Fedderke was watching the Hamilton children, damaging multiple homes throughout the community.

 Brian Munoz, For The Southern

The National Weather Service in Paducah said Friday that preliminary indications from its damage surveyors suggest Thursday night damage to homes in Sunfield, in Perry County, and Dahlgren, in Hamilton County, was caused by two separate EF-1 tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says more details are expected to be available later Friday. 

This story will be updated.

