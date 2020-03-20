National Weather Service says 2 EF-1 tornadoes hit Southern Illinois Thursday

The National Weather Service in Paducah said Friday that preliminary indications from its damage surveyors suggest Thursday night damage to homes in Sunfield, in Perry County, and Dahlgren, in Hamilton County, was caused by two separate EF-1 tornadoes.
You have free articles remaining.
The National Weather Service says more details are expected to be available later Friday.
This story will be updated.
While the National Weather Service has yet to confirm if a tornado touched down in Sunfield, residents say something more than a thunderstorm ripped through their town.