Real Green People: Environmental activist John Wallace

Real Green People is a monthly feature that puts a spotlight on folks who are being the green change they want to see in the world.
John Wallace is a longtime environmental activist in Southern Illinois. He was a student at Southern Illinois University in the 1980s, got a Plant and Soil Science degree, and worked as a landscape designer in St. Louis before coming back here to live in 1990.
Promptly after arriving back in Southern Illinois, Wallace joined several others in a protest of a timber sale on the Shawnee National Forest, and was arrested for civil disobedience on Sept. 4, 1990, the 77th day of a 79-day occupation of a site near Little Grand Canyon.
Wallace says, “On the following day, the 7th Appellate Court in Chicago issued a temporary stay on the project.”
Mike Baltz: What is the secret to being a successful environmental advocate?
John Wallace: Hmmm … I feel like I’m just a regular person. I’m not brilliant, nor very talented. I simply have a passion for the natural world. To accomplish great things it takes more than passionate people, however. It takes hard work. And it takes people working together. That is a tough undertaking. I have had the good fortune of working with brilliant, incredibly talented, and amazingly selfless people. So many of them!
MB: What would you say has been your greatest conservation accomplishment?
JW: I would have to say my greatest accomplishment was joining efforts with such fine people. We worked on many campaigns to oppose industrial exploitation of national forest and of state forest land. We also worked alongside government agencies to acquire and protect more unique habitat within the Cache River Wetlands watershed. And we successfully opposed an interstate highway project spanning from Cape Girardeau to Paducah that would have dissected the Shawnee National Forest and the Cache River wetlands.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, we worked to protect Lusk Creek, which is a National Natural Landmark and a federally designated Wilderness Area. Overuse and inappropriate use by commercial equestrian outfitters in Pope County were really damaging this incredible natural area.
A highlight of that effort for me, would have to be the court case originally argued by Joe Glisson (1999, Glisson, et. al, vs. U.S. Forest Service, et. al.) in an effort to regulate equestrian campgrounds. Sam Stearns and I intervened on Joe’s case to enforce one of the judge's decisions. Representing ourselves, we succeeded in convincing federal Judge J. Phil Gilbert that ongoing degradation of natural resources in the Lusk Creek Canyon from unregulated commercial equestrian use was violating several laws including the National Environmental Policy Act of 1970 and the Wilderness Act of 1964.
MB: Have you seen things get better in Southern Illinois over the years?
JW: Yes, I have observed the establishment of 29,000 acres of federally designated wilderness areas on the Shawnee. The forest has grown from 265,000 in the late 1980s to 285,000 acres today. The Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge was established, which along with the Cache River State Natural Area has protected and restored tens of thousands of acres of cypress swamp and bottomland hardwoods in southernmost Illinois. State protected lands throughout the region have grown in size, too, and new privately-owned nature preserves have been established.
On the flip side, pressure to exploit natural resources in the region continues to grow. Commercial logging, which I oppose, has returned to public lands, while pressures from mining and drilling interests threaten our waterways and our quality of life. We have made great progress but also have more work ahead of us!
Activists oppose Shawnee National Forest plan that calls for commercial timber sales of oaks, hickories
MB: What makes you hopeful about the future?
JW: The people here make me hopeful. Southern Illinois is rural and economically challenged, like much of the Southern Delta, but we have shown that we have the ability to influence public land management throughout the country. Large-scale change is often inspired by the efforts of a small group of people. Margaret Mead’s quote comes to mind: "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has."
Clearly, the natural world is in trouble. And we won’t make it through these difficult times without accomplishing great things. But we have great things in us. I have wandered through the region’s forested valleys, bluff tops, and swamps, and I have seen amazing things and met brilliant people. We need to recognize the greatness in us and around us, trust our creativity, and work together to be the change we want to see in the world.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!