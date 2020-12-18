Real Green People: Environmental activist John Wallace

MB: Have you seen things get better in Southern Illinois over the years?

JW: Yes, I have observed the establishment of 29,000 acres of federally designated wilderness areas on the Shawnee. The forest has grown from 265,000 in the late 1980s to 285,000 acres today. The Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge was established, which along with the Cache River State Natural Area has protected and restored tens of thousands of acres of cypress swamp and bottomland hardwoods in southernmost Illinois. State protected lands throughout the region have grown in size, too, and new privately-owned nature preserves have been established.

On the flip side, pressure to exploit natural resources in the region continues to grow. Commercial logging, which I oppose, has returned to public lands, while pressures from mining and drilling interests threaten our waterways and our quality of life. We have made great progress but also have more work ahead of us!

MB: What makes you hopeful about the future?