Real Green People: Green Earth Inc. Executive Director Stephanie Eichholz

MB: What’s the best part of your job?

SE: I think I have two "best parts," and I'm not sure I can rank one over the other.

I love working for an organization that provides the community access to nature right here in Carbondale. There are so many ways this benefits the community — from improving physical and mental health to improving air and water quality. But I especially love seeing children out on our trails — exploring, discovering, connecting — this is when I feel a substantial sense of accomplishment.

I also have the privilege of working with amazing people. Because I'm the only employee at Green Earth, every single person I work with is donating their time or skills or support. I'm constantly amazed at our community's generosity. Green Earth simply could not exist without their backing. And the people that give of themselves this way are overwhelmingly good-natured and wonderful to be around.

MB: What advice would you give to someone who wants to get more involved in conservation and saving the world as human habitat?