Real Green People: Green Earth Inc. Executive Director Stephanie Eichholz

Real Green People is a monthly feature that puts a spotlight on folks who are being the green change they want to see in the world.
Stephanie Eichholz has been the executive director of Green Earth Inc. since 2004. As the group’s only employee, Eichholz wears a lot of hats as she is responsible for six nature preserves, over 220 acres, and approximately 9 miles of hiking trails. But she says, “I feel lucky to have the job I have — it is a perfect fit for me.”
Eichholz is a West Coast transplant. She lived in the southern California suburban sprawl until the age of 10, then moved to very rural northern California. Living three hours north of San Francisco, she says, “I loved every minute spent outdoors and felt lucky to be living a life I didn't know existed a few years before.” After completing a degree in wildlife biology, she married and moved to Carbondale when her husband was offered a position in Southern Illinois University's Cooperative Wildlife Research Laboratory.
Eichholz says: "I love raising my boys in a place with so much natural beauty, and I love that my job is to provide access to natural areas for Carbondale residents so they can enjoy their own slice of nature in their neighborhoods."
Mike Baltz: How do you describe what you do?
Stephanie Eichholz: I manage a small system of nature preserves in Carbondale, which are open to the public. Our typical site is about 20 acres, tucked into neighborhoods throughout our community. I often tell people Green Earth preserves are not necessarily destination locations where you would plan to stay for a full day, but they do provide a wonderful respite that is easily accessible. With sites spread across Carbondale, we're generally not more than a 10-minute bike ride for anyone living in town.
MB: What’s the best part of your job?
SE: I think I have two "best parts," and I'm not sure I can rank one over the other.
I love working for an organization that provides the community access to nature right here in Carbondale. There are so many ways this benefits the community — from improving physical and mental health to improving air and water quality. But I especially love seeing children out on our trails — exploring, discovering, connecting — this is when I feel a substantial sense of accomplishment.
I also have the privilege of working with amazing people. Because I'm the only employee at Green Earth, every single person I work with is donating their time or skills or support. I'm constantly amazed at our community's generosity. Green Earth simply could not exist without their backing. And the people that give of themselves this way are overwhelmingly good-natured and wonderful to be around.
MB: What advice would you give to someone who wants to get more involved in conservation and saving the world as human habitat?
SE: I think young people today are very in tune to conservation and making wise consumer choices, but for someone looking to make a career out of saving the world, I would tell them to start by volunteering for an organization that promotes conservation in a way that is meaningful to them. Once their foot is in the door volunteering, they not only gain knowledge in their field of choice, but they also start meeting people who can be great contacts when paying positions become available.
MB: As a biologist/mother, what concerns you the most about the future of the planet?
SE: My concern for the future can be summed up in one word: Apathy. I worry that the entrenched administrators (both private and public) are not concerned enough. I do however have a lot of hope in our upcoming generations, the upcoming administrators and the future decision-makers. The next generation will take sustainability into account just as much as, if not more than, profitability. I truly do see a shift in the mindset of young adults and children, and I believe they will be the change makers we need. I just hope it's soon enough to reverse the impacts we've barely started feeling.
