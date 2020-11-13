Real Green People: Keep Carbondale Beautiful director Anne Krippenstapel

MB: What advice would you give someone who wants to get involved with Keep Carbondale Beautiful?

AK: Come do a litter pickup with us! We also have a biannual tree sale. There are Spring Clean Up and Recycling Days, an Adopt-a-Spot program, and an America Recycles Day (Nov. 15). We are here to listen to concerns community members have and will help guide solutions to local environmental problems. Give me a call. I am open to new and interesting ideas.

MB: What concerns you the most about the future of the planet?

AK: How much time do you have? Like most people who care, I basically can’t ever get a good night’s rest. But keeping it close to home, I think a lot about invasive species and loss of native biodiversity. A previous job I had, as a forestry technician at Ozark Koala Ecosystem Services, involved combating large swaths of forested land from non-native noxious grasses, shrubs, vines and trees. These invasive plants choke out what’s been here historically. I worry about what our local forests might look like 100 years from now if we don’t do anything, or if our efforts are only intermittent.

MB: What gives you hope about the future of the planet?