Real Green People: Libre Unschool founder Jessica Lynn

JL: Community development work is important not just because it feels good, but because we’re in a system that continually fails to provide opportunities and even basic securities for large segments of the population, especially poor people, people of color, trans people, and houseless people. As society becomes more disconnected from the land and critical thinking and creative expression, many folks don’t get a chance to plant a tree or write a song or eat healthy organic food, even here in sleepy Carbondale. Many people don’t know about all the great groups in Southern Illinois working on building community, and Libre Unschool is just one thin thread of that tapestry here and elsewhere.

JL: I want to be a part of a something that is building a different future than what is on offer. The planet as human habitat is clearly being destroyed by the unrealistic demand for constant economic growth. Plant and animal communities are being wiped out, and even humans are at risk of extinction. As there appears to be little or no recognition of the crisis coming from the top, it is up to us to take the fight for our future into our own hands. Immersing ourselves in the natural world and committing to practices that nurture where we live is the first step to reconnecting with the land and coming to understand literally how important a healthy planet is to literally human.