Real Green People: Shari Sweeney-Sadowski, co-founder of Union County Food Pantry Garden

When I graduated high school, I moved out to Denver to start seeing the world, but I didn’t have my first big garden until I moved from Denver back to Illinois, in 1977. That garden was about an acre, which was way too much for a first garden. It produced a lot of food, though, and I had to learn pretty quickly how to can and preserve stuff.

I went to college in Arkansas and had a garden there. That was some hard gardening, literally. Every time I would go out after a rain I swore it had rained rocks because there seemed to be tons of new rocks in the garden.

After I got my teaching degree, I moved to Carbondale in 1991, and eventually married Patrick Sweeney, who had an organic farm just west of town. So, I was a teacher and a farmer for many years before I retired.

MB: What are the biggest challenges of gardening?

SS: Most of the challenges in gardening are those you have no control over, like weather. You pretty much need to just do what you can do and go to bed at night knowing you did your best, hoping it was enough. I know a lot of farmers lose sleep over the weather, but I never let it get to me.

MB: What advice do you have for beginner gardeners?