Real Green People: Shari Sweeney-Sadowski, co-founder of Union County Food Pantry Garden

Real Green People is a monthly feature that puts a spotlight on folks who are being the green change they want to see in the world.
While many of us aspire to grow at least some of our own food, Shari Sweeney-Sadowski is an all-star when it comes to growing food for herself and others. She started organic gardening in 1977 and has grown a garden and put up her own food ever since.
Sweeney-Sadowski says, “In 1976, I read the book 'Sugar Blues' by William Dufty and right after that I read 'Silent Spring' by Rachel Carson. Then I read 'Back to Eden' by Jethro Kloss and 'No Work Garden' by Ruth Stout. Those books got me started on eating well and thinking about the environment."
These days, Sweeney-Sadowski, a retired teacher and organic farmer, still tends her own garden. She also recently started, with the help of her husband, Tom Sadowski, and several community members, the Union County Food Pantry Garden in Anna.
Mike Baltz: What’s your gardening story?
Shari Ssweeney-Sadowski: I grew up in update New York and my grandparents had a garden. So, I would help my grandpa when I was a kid. Then, my family moved to LaSalle-Peru, Illinois, in 1976, when I was a senior in high school. Like I said, that’s when I was reading a lot of books that changed my attitude. I became a vegetarian then and really started thinking about the environment and how to grow food.
When I graduated high school, I moved out to Denver to start seeing the world, but I didn’t have my first big garden until I moved from Denver back to Illinois, in 1977. That garden was about an acre, which was way too much for a first garden. It produced a lot of food, though, and I had to learn pretty quickly how to can and preserve stuff.
I went to college in Arkansas and had a garden there. That was some hard gardening, literally. Every time I would go out after a rain I swore it had rained rocks because there seemed to be tons of new rocks in the garden.
After I got my teaching degree, I moved to Carbondale in 1991, and eventually married Patrick Sweeney, who had an organic farm just west of town. So, I was a teacher and a farmer for many years before I retired.
MB: What are the biggest challenges of gardening?
SS: Most of the challenges in gardening are those you have no control over, like weather. You pretty much need to just do what you can do and go to bed at night knowing you did your best, hoping it was enough. I know a lot of farmers lose sleep over the weather, but I never let it get to me.
MB: What advice do you have for beginner gardeners?
SS: I was pretty hardcore organic from the beginning, which wasn’t common back then, so I asked a lot of questions. And asking veteran gardeners and farmers is still good advice even though the internet has lots of information.
Practically, I think the best advice is to start small but think big. A great way to start is with two raised beds. You can grow a lot of food in two raised beds. And then the next year you can add one or two more. And before you know it, you have a big garden and you really understand it. When you do it like that, you are growing with your garden.
MB: Tell me about the Union County Food Pantry Garden that you helped start.
SS: Back in 2012, I had an opportunity to attend graduate school at Iowa State in their Sustainable Agriculture Program. It was there that I got introduced to the concept of food inequity. That really stuck with me and a light bulb turned on.
When I returned to Illinois, my husband, Tom Sadowski, and I met with Paula Stairs, who managed the Shawnee Development Food Pantry and we received permission to start a garden on the Choate Developmental Center Campus. The next year, we wrote and received a grant from the Garden Club of America and were able to expand.
Today, we have 11 raised beds and produce about 1,000 pounds of produce a year for the food pantry, including sweet potatoes, green beans, lettuce, spinach, peas and carrots. We also collect an additional 1,500-2,000 pounds of produce from the Anna Farmer’s Market for the food pantry. So, we are providing a lot of fresh and healthy food to people who need it.
Sweeney-Sadowski says with a smile, “You know, for years I protested and preached about how ‘modern’ agriculture would only worsen our health and devastate the natural resources that we depend on for food security. Back in the '70s and '80s, people thought I was 'weird,' but today I look pretty smart."
