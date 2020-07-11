Real Green People: Shawnee Community College biology professor Tony Gerard

MB: As a biology teacher and ecologist, what worries you about the future?

TG: The loss of biodiversity is a real anxiety for me. Let me give you an example from right here on my property.

For the last eight years, pretty much every night in the summer I leave my porch light on and I photograph moths. And in that time, I have watched a noticeable decrease in moths. There are moths that I used to see every year that I haven’s seen in several years now. And I’m right next to a huge state natural area and we don’t use any chemicals on our property. If I’m seeing declines here, how bad must it already be?

I used to think that when this stuff started to get bad, we’d start to fix things. I used to think that it’s going to get so bad that we’re going to get on it. But I feel now that we still don’t seem close to taking meaningful action. And I’m afraid we will pass too many points of no return.

MB: How are you living your green ideals?