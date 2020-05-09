Real Green People: The Illinois Botanizer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Real Green People is a monthly feature that puts a spotlight on folks who are being the green change they want to see in the world.

Chris Benda, AKA the Illinois Botanizer, didn’t start out loving plants. After high school, Benda, who grew up in Minnesota, actually got an associate’s degree in automotive technology and then went to work for Fastenal. He moved up quickly in the company, becoming a packaging department manager at 23 years old, but quickly realized that expanding fastener sales wasn’t his passion.

Benda says, “Working in the warehouse I got a taste of the rat race and I thought 'What am I doing?' I had always like to bike and canoe and be outdoors. So, I started to read a lot of different books about the environment. My roommate at the time was an ecology major and that sounded good. I was young and had saved some money, so I quit my job and went back to school to major in ecology.”

And the rest, as they say, is history.

These days, Benda lives in a little 700-square-foot cottage in Makanda with his wife and dog. He has been making his living as a freelance botanist since 2012.

Mike Baltz: Describe what you do and how it helps make the world a "greener" place?