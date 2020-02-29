Shawnee Forest hosting public 'field trip' to Bean Ridge area in Alexander County

The Shawnee National Forest is hosting a public “field trip” meeting Friday in the Alexander County woodlands to discuss ideas to improve the health of the Bean Ridge area.
It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and include a roughly 1-mile round-trip hike — one-half mile down a ridge to a creek bed, and one-half mile back up an adjacent ridge.
The meeting location is in Southwest Alexander County on Bean Ridge Road, between Thebes and Tamms (directions provided below).
In a news release, Forest Supervisor Brendan Cain said that data gathered in the Bean Ridge area in 2018 “indicates a decline in forest health is occurring.”
The goal of the meeting, Cain said, is to facilitate a “science-based discussion with the public and our forest management partners about how to achieve forest health improvement.”
The day will begin with a briefing on survey results and discussion, followed by the hike.
“We’ll stop along the route and discuss what people are noticing, what sort of forest management strategies should be employed,” Justin Dodson, a Shawnee National Forest silviculturist, told The Southern in an interview late last week.
Dodson stressed that the Forest Service’s mission is to sustain healthy, diverse and productive forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. That requires the use of science-based and proven management strategies, he said, adding, “I think it’s something that the public tends to not understand.”
The Shawnee National Forest in Alexander County consists of roughly 28,000 acres, and the Forest Service surveyed about 4,900 of them. Dodson said that over half of the surveyed areas were overstocked, which limits healthy growth. Shade-tolerant species, primarily maple and beech trees, are outnumbering native hardwood species in new growth by a margin of nine to one, he said.
The survey also indicated a high mortality rate in that area. On average, about 5% of trees are standing dead in the Bean Ridge area, but in some spots, the mortality rate was far more alarming, ranging to a high of 25%, Dodson said. High mortality rates, he said, can attract insects and disease to weakened trees and accelerate the rate of forest decline. He blamed the bulk of these problems on neglect. “Many areas of the county haven’t seen forest management for 30 years or more,” he said.
In 1996, a federal judge granted an injunction that prohibited logging and oil and gas drilling in the Shawnee National Forest that remained in effect until 2013. The injunction was in response to a lawsuit brought by environmentalists following multiple high-profile protests that drew national attention. The protesters aimed to prevent a large logging project in Jackson County that was eventually carried out, and to bring attention to what they believed were the Forest Service’s poor management practices.
Activists oppose Shawnee National Forest plan that calls for commercial timber sales of oaks, hickories
You have free articles remaining.
Shawnee personnel have said that the long period without active management has caused harm to Illinois’ only national forest, though some activists continue to dispute their claims and approach.
Now, the use of management tools — such as controlled burns, herbicides, thinning and timbering — could accelerate. In July 2019, the nation’s chief forester approved 117,000 acres, accounting for roughly 40% of the Shawnee National Forest’s total acreage, as an insect and disease designation area under the Healthy Forest Restoration Act. The law was amended in the 2014 Farm Bill to allow projects aimed at forest restoration on up to 3,000 acres in designated areas. The Forest Service says on its website that the agency will “continue to place priority on increasing the pace and scale of restoration,” and that “these designations will provide useful tools to plan insect and disease treatment projects more efficiently in designated areas.” The law, reauthorized in the 2018 Farm Bill, reduces environmental assessment requirements, and expedites review under the National Environmental Policy Act, known as NEPA.
Sam Stearns, a longtime activist who runs the grassroots organization Friends of Bell Smith Springs, said that he will advocate for a measured approach in the Bean Ridge area, and anywhere else that the Forest Service proposes to take action under its new designation.
“I’m concerned with anything that the Forest Service proposes to do on a large-landscape scale,” he said. “If they have identified a problem, they need to first treat that problem on a small area and show that their treatment areas are effective.”
John Wallace, with Shawnee Forest Defense!, another grassroots activist group, said he plans to attend Friday and keep a close eye on developments. Generally speaking, Wallace said he disapproves of efforts to streamline the process, calling it an end run around environmental protections, without demonstration of a clear and convincing need of moving forward in an expedited manner. He said that he believes that the Forest Service is overly influenced by the timber industry, and said that the poor results of past forest management projects cause him ongoing concerns.
For its part, Dodson said the Shawnee National Forest is committed to an inclusive process that involves field meetings like this one, and other opportunities for public input. The goal, he said, is to create a “collaborative effort with the public and partners to examine what a forest management strategy should look like in the future.”
Also next week, the Shawnee National Forest will host an open house concerning the Oakwood Bottoms Greentree Reservoir system.
Foresters will discuss ongoing maintenance and future restoration plans for the 4,000-acre site in southwest Jackson County that is primarily managed to provide habitat for migratory waterfowl. The Forest Service is especially interested in hearing postseason hunting reviews from hunters, and will solicit feedback from them and other members of the public on ongoing plans there, said spokesman Richy Rosado.
That event is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Grand Tower Community Center on Front Street.
Below are driving directions to the Bean Ridge Field meeting:
From Tamms (Illinois 127): Take County 4 (Grapevine Trail) for 7 miles, turn left onto Bean Ridge Road for 3 miles, and the meeting point will be on the right.
From South of Thebes (Illinois 3): Take Old State Highway for 3.5 miles, then turn right onto Bean Ridge Road for 5 miles. The meeting point will be on the left.
From North of Thebes (Illinois 3): Take Old State Highway for 35 miles, turn left onto Hastings Ranch Road for 1 mile. Turn right onto Granny Hill Road for one-half mile. Turn left onto Bead Ridge Road for 4 miles, and the meeting point will be on the left.
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI