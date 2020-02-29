Shawnee Forest hosting public 'field trip' to Bean Ridge area in Alexander County

Now, the use of management tools — such as controlled burns, herbicides, thinning and timbering — could accelerate. In July 2019, the nation’s chief forester approved 117,000 acres, accounting for roughly 40% of the Shawnee National Forest’s total acreage, as an insect and disease designation area under the Healthy Forest Restoration Act. The law was amended in the 2014 Farm Bill to allow projects aimed at forest restoration on up to 3,000 acres in designated areas. The Forest Service says on its website that the agency will “continue to place priority on increasing the pace and scale of restoration,” and that “these designations will provide useful tools to plan insect and disease treatment projects more efficiently in designated areas.” The law, reauthorized in the 2018 Farm Bill, reduces environmental assessment requirements, and expedites review under the National Environmental Policy Act, known as NEPA.