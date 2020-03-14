Shawnee Forest Snake Road closes week of March 15 to protect endangered reptiles, amphibians during migration

Shawnee National Forest’s Snake Road is set to close the week of Sunday, March 15 so that snakes and amphibians, some of them considered threatened and endangered in Illinois and the United States, can migrate from the limestone bluffs where they hibernate during the winter to nearby LaRue Swamp, which they make their home in the summer.

Closing the 2.5-mile-long road, also known as LaRue Road and Forest Service Road No. 345, helps ensure safe crossing for these rare species, according to a Facebook post by the U.S. Forest Service.

The gradual, two-month migration usually attracts people from across the country to witness the diversity of reptile and amphibian species along the stretch of road. About 66% of the amphibians and 59% of the reptiles known to occur in Illinois are found here.

According to previous reporting by The Southern, the migration happens as these species are coming out of winter hibernation. Cottonmouths are the most common snake that can be seen during this migration.

Snake Road will be closed between mile post 3.0 and mile post 5.8. It will remain closed until May 15. Though the road is closed to vehicles, it is open to people traveling on foot.