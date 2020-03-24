Shawnee National Forest closes developed campgrounds, restrooms
Shawnee National Forest closes developed campgrounds, restrooms

The Shawnee National Forest announced Tuesday it is closing its developed campgrounds and restrooms as part of the effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. The closures are indefinite. 

Closures include:

In the Mississippi Bluffs Ranger District:

  • Johnson Creek Campground, Jackson County; and
  • Pine Hills Campground, Union County.

In the Hidden Springs Ranger District:

  • Camp Cadiz Campground, Hardin County;
  • Pharaoh Campground at Garden of the Gods, Saline County;
  • Pine Ridge Campground at Pounds Hollow, Gallatin County; and
  • Tower Rock Campground, Hardin County.

— The Southern

Concerned about COVID-19?

