Shawnee National Forest to reopen some campgrounds, restrooms Thursday

The Shawnee National Forest on Thursday will reopen some campgrounds and restrooms that had been closed to restrict the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

Campgrounds that were set to reopen include:

Johnson Creek Campground, Jackson County;

Pine Hills Campground, Union County;

Camp Cadiz Campground, Hardin County;

Pharaoh Campground at Garden of the Gods, Saline County; and

Tower Rock Campground, Hardin County.

Recreation sites with open restrooms are located at:

Little Grand Canyon;

Lincoln Memorial Park;

Bell Smith Springs;

Rim Rock;

Pounds Hollow Beach; and

Iron Furnace

Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit and to pack out everything they bring, especially trash. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local health and safety guidance.

Certain services may still be unavailable, so visitors are asked to plan accordingly and to remain flexible.

For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/shawnee or facebook.com/shawneenatlforest.

— The Southern