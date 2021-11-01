Sierra Club of Illinois, Prairie Rivers Network threaten to sue Sugar Camp coal plant

Environmental advocacy groups are threatening a lawsuit after toxic foam was dumped into the Sugar Camp Coal Mine, putting water supply at risk.

Great Rivers Environmental Law Center and Albert Ettinger are representing the Sierra Club of Illinois and the Prairie Rivers Network. The groups have filed a notice of intent to sue against Sugar Camp Energy LLC and American Consolidated Natural Resources, according to a news release.

The groups announced their intent to sue Monday, alleging the Sugar Camp coal mine’s violations of the Clean Water Act, the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act, and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, according to a release from the groups.

The group’s decision to sue comes after reports that the camp dumped toxic PFAS-laden foam into the mine in an unsuccessful attempt to extinguish the fire that has been burning since mid-August.

“The use of firefighting foam containing toxic PFAS chemicals at Sugar Camp Mine poses a threat to the public health of the nearby community and the surrounding environment, and Sugar Camp Energy must be held accountable,” Sierra Club Illinois Director Jack Darin said. “Sugar Camp Energy’s violations of the Clean Water Act, the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA), and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act are just the latest reminder that Illinois must move beyond coal and transition to a safer, renewable energy future. That future starts with holding coal companies accountable for their actions and protecting communities from further harm.”

According to environmental and health experts, PFAS is a particularly dangerous chemical and it stays in the environment forever.

“The substances being discharged by the mine into nearby surface waters present a great environmental and health concern because of their potential to persist forever in the environment,” Sarah Rubenstein, staff attorney with Great Rivers Environmental Law Center, said.

Sierra Club Illinois and the Prairie Rivers Network’s notice states that samples collected by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency from nearby surface water locations found concentrations of PFAS higher than EPA health advisory levels, Illinois drinking water health advisory levels, and Illinois draft groundwater standards, the release said.

Sugar Camp’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit does not authorize any discharges into the nearby watersheds, nor does it allow for the discharge of PFAS or other toxic substances found to be present in the nearby watersheds, the release said.

“The irresponsible discharge of highly toxic chemicals into the ground and surrounding waterways is a great concern to myself and anyone with private water supplies in the area. Extensive, long-term testing must be made available to landowners,” Tabitha Tripp, an Illinois landowner and environmental advocate said. “Foresight must be held accountable for poisoning water supplies - this is not a burden that should fall on the landowners of Illinois. Sadly, once a water source is contaminated with a forever chemical like PFAS, the expense to purify water is simply not affordable. Mining coal is not worth the damage it’s doing to us and the land and to our health. “

Foresight Energy LLC, the company that owns the mine, did not immediately respond for comment.

