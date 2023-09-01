SHAWNEE NATIONAL FOREST — Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is officially closed for the fall migration of snakes and amphibians moving from their summer habitats to their winter homes in the Shawnee National Forest.

Bi-annually, the Shawnee National Forest closes Snake Road to help ensure the safe crossing for several species of snakes and amphibians during this critical time of migration.

Snake Road, located in the western part of the Shawnee National Forest – at the base of Inspiration Point in Jackson County – has drawn nationwide attention each spring and fall since at least 1972. That was the first year the Shawnee National Forest closed the gravel road between the bluffs of Larue-Pine Hills and the swamp below to protect the snakes from motorized traffic.

The 2.5-mile-long road is closed from Sept. 1 through Oct. 30 to allow snakes and amphibians – some of them considered threatened and endangered in Illinois and the United States – to migrate from their winter habitat in the limestone bluffs across the road to their summer habitat in LaRue Swamp.

The gradual, two-month migration event attracts people from across the country eager to witness the rich diversity of reptile and amphibian species along this single stretch of road. About 66 percent of the amphibians and 59 percent of the reptiles known to occur in Illinois are found here.

Though the road is closed to vehicles, it is open to people traveling on foot. Special regulations apply to the area. LaRue-Pine Hills/Otter Pond is a federally designated Research Natural Area and unauthorized collecting and handling of any of these species is prohibited under federal and state law.

Visitors may see volunteers primarily on weekends, but occasionally on a weekday, assisting the Forest Service with counting snakes, people, and cars that visit the area. Training was recently conducted with Snake Sentinels, volunteers for Snake Road, that covered datasheets and snake identification.

For the latest on this closure visitors should visit the Shawnee Forest website or their Facebook and Twitter/X social media pages.

For even more information about the snake migration and LaRue-Pine Hills Research National Area, view this document published by the USDA: www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/stelprd3833915.pdf