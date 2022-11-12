Some local scientists say we should keep the Shawnee National Forest as a national forest

While a few people are trying to turn Shawnee National Forest into a national park, some people in Southern Illinois think that could be a bad idea. They favor keeping the Shawnee National Forest under the management and protection of the National Forest Service.

Mike Baltz, an ecologist with Let the Sun Shine In, spoke against creating the Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve during a presentation at a Carbondale City Council meeting.

“From a conservation and ecological perspective, oak upland forests are not maintaining themselves,” Baltz said.

Tharran Hobson of the Illinois Nature Conservancy said most of us grew up with Smoky Bear. That advertising campaign has greatly reduced fires that are accidentally set by humans. However, oak and hickory forests, like the Shawnee, need things like fires to be healthy.

He said one example of good forest management is the increased use of prescribed burns. They used to burn around 5,000 acres per year. That number has tripled today.

“Science is always evolving. If we learn something new, we adapt,” Hobson said. “People in Southern Illinois benefit most from a healthy Shawnee National Forest.”

To further understand what has and what is happening to the oak and hickory trees in Shawnee National Forest, you need a little basic knowledge of forestry and trees.

A healthy oak forest contains trees of three different ages: Mature trees in the middle of their lives, saplings at the beginning of their lives, and trees at the ends of their lives.

Oak and hickory trees grow tall and need a good amount of sunlight to be healthy. To get the sunlight, they need to have room to grow and cannot be planted too densely. This allows acorns to grow into seedlings to replace oak trees at the ends of their lives.

What is happening in the Shawnee National Forest is the understory (ground level) is not getting enough sunlight to generate those seedlings. Instead, less desirable native species that are shade tolerant are growing, such as maple and beech trees.

Baltz said oak ecosystems are “disturbance dependent.” They depend on things like forest fires, and in some cases prescribed burns, to help keep conditions favorable for oak trees.

He said people at Southern Illinois University have been documenting the forest turnover from being oak dominated to being maple and beech dominated.

The good news to Baltz, Hobson and other scientists working in the forest is that management used by the National Forest Service is working to help maintain the oak upland forest in Southern Illinois.

The forest service, along with partners like the Nature Conservancy and the Sierra Club, is using more prescribed burns, timber management and invasive species control to preserve the oak and hickory dominated forests on public and private lands.

“Good forest management on public and private lands would support regenerating oaks,” Baltz said.

Hobson said all of this is good for butterflies and caterpillars, too. In an oak dominated forest, around 400 species of butterflies and caterpillars are found. In forests dominated by maple and beech trees, about 100 species are found.

He said these butterflies and caterpillars are food to migratory birds who fly through the area and spend their summers in Southern Illinois. The oak trees also produce acorns that feed deer, squirrels and wild turkeys.

Hobson said he was actually just returning home from a road trip across the southwest. He has visited several national parks and has had to pay for at least a day pass in most of them.

Now, most of Shawnee National Forest can be used free of charge. If it becomes a national park with a fee to enter, that would be an equity problem.

Jeff Hoover, an ornithologist with the Illinois Natural History Survey, has been studying the effect of forest management on bird species. What he has found is that is has positive or neutral effect on bird populations.

“I like national parks for what they are. I like national forests for what they are. I don't think changing Shawnee National Forest to a national park would serve the forest health,” Hoover said.

The scientists who study and work in Shawnee National Forest say the management techniques are having a positive impact. They worry that the National Park Service would not use the same kind of management or maybe not even manage the forest at all.

The mission of the National Forest Service is “to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the Nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.”

The mission of the National Park Service is to “preserve unimpaired the natural and cultural resources and values of the national park system for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations.”

If the forest becomes a national park, Baltz, Hobson and other scientists are afraid the forest will not be managed for its health. That means the oak forests could be dominated by other trees.

Both men say the forest service is not the same group it was in the 1980s and 1990s. They have learned a lot and put those things into action.

“In 30 years, there has been so much research on how to manage timber. The goal is a healthy forest,” Baltz said.