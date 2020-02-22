Waterloo family turns parts hobby into full-time business

One thing led to another, and now the Korves family is known for producing just about anything Oliver.

“We got to the point where this was a full-time business, the hay was a full-time business and so was the grain farming,” Korves said. “We had to make a decision to which one. It’s 99% Oliver.”

The family used to have a successful alfalfa hay business, serving as a major supplier to Anheuser Busch for the brewery’s legendary stable of Clydesdales. They even have a gold-plated horseshoe that was once worn by one of the horses, a gift of appreciation from the company.

So how many parts do they stock? He has no idea.

“It’s a little bit of everything,” said Korves, who still farms here.

As with the parts, Korves also doesn’t have any idea how many customers he has. There apparently are a lot of Oliver tinkerers out there — orders come in from all over the country as well as from overseas.

“It’s way more than we ever dreamed of,” he said. “They’re from all over the world. We have thousands of customers.”