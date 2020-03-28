Wet conditions likely to delay planting in Illinois

Dan Hicks of Freese-Notis Weather has some concerns about late planting again this year.

“The soils are pretty wet in quite a bit of the Midwest, including Illinois. We have pretty high river and stream levels,” he said. “Given the way the weather looks in general, my gut feeling is that things are going to progress a little slower than they normally would.”

He doesn’t believe field work will be delayed as much as in 2019. But anything is possible.

“I have some concern, but it’s hard to say, because last year was so extreme in some places,” Hicks said. “Illinois and other parts of the corn and bean area are going into the season with above-normal precipitation. The odds don’t favor the amount of rain we had last year. But even with normal rainfall, it seems things are going to be slowed down. It’s more likely that things will run behind normal than ahead of normal this year.”

Lawrence said many farmers who couldn’t get into their fields until late are nervous.

“Normally it wouldn’t be any concern. Five years ago nobody would have paid too much attention to it,” he said. “But after last year, with all the prevent plant, everybody is going to keep a little closer eye on it.”