Heather Lange calls her bakeshop “not traditional.” It is a fitting description given some of the unique items on the Carterville business’ menu. It also describes Lange’s own path to entrepreneurship.

“When I turned 35, I felt lost in life, so I started doing a lot of soul searching and I found that I loved food; baking was therapy for me,” Lange recalled. “I’d make things and share them at work and to neighbors.”

She said the response to the baked goods she produced was overwhelmingly positive. So much so, in fact, that she thought about making baking a part-time endeavor. Fear, however, proved to be an obstacle.

“I had a friend who started to do everything for me because I couldn’t get over the hurdle of ‘I can’t do that.’ She started my Facebook page, gave me business cards and encouraged me,” Lange said.

She said all of the steps to entrepreneurship seemed to daunting, but with encouragement like that from her friend, coupled with rave reviews from family and others who tried the Lange’s product, she took the leap.

“We just dove in and I’m glad we did, because it has made life so different and I mean in a great way,” she said.

“Diving in” meant selling products at a local farmers market and keeping an eye out for a potential brick-and-mortar location. Heather’s Bakeshop and more has been in a “real” location in Carterville now for nearly three years, where she bakes up some unconventional items.

“We don’t do cupcakes or cakes,” Lange explained. “We have a lot of country-style desserts and breads, cinnamon rolls and multiple styles of cookies. We have lots of different types of muffins and bars and we make three or four different types of scones weekly.”

Lange said she also stresses healthier choices.

“We have a superfood cookie that’s only sweetened with honey and we offer keto options – sugar-free, gluten-free things,” she said. “I think that is part of what makes us different. If you’re gluten-free, it’s hard to find items in the bakery world or they are really expensive.”

The healthier approach also is an option at lunch when the bakeshop offers with salads, wraps, casseroles and sandwiches, available for dine-in or “grab-and-go.” Lange said items are available not only in the bakery, but also at local farmers markets and online through the LEAF Food Hub.

Lange said she encourages other non-traditional entrepreneurs to also “dive in.”

“I know it is easier said than done, but I’d say to ask lots of questions; figure out who to talk to,” she said. “Do your research and then just do it, because once you are there, it’s a great ride.”

Heather’s Bake Shop is located at 137 S. Division Street in Carterville and is open 7 a.m-2 p.m., Tuesday-Friday and 7 a.m.-noon on Saturday.