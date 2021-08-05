EPA soil remediation underway at The Warehouse at 17th Street in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — Soil remediation is not a glamorous process.

But remediation efforts in Murphysboro are seen by community leaders as an opportunity to enhance an area and make a popular, annual event even better.

For several weeks, crews have been working to remediate soil along a former railway bed parallel to Murphysboro’s 17th Street, including grounds used for parking during events at The Warehouse, an event venue for 17th Street Barbecue, as well as the location for the restaurant’s annual Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-off.

The remediation work is required by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, which is monitoring the efforts and measuring soil, water and air quality at all remediation sites.

As part of the remediation, which involves the removal and replacement of soil, existing landscaping and lighting also were removed from the parcel. When work is complete, the former grass lot will feature an asphalt parking area and decorative lighting, plantings and electrical service specifically for teams competing in the cook-off.

Amy Mills, owner of 17th Street and The Warehouse, said the improvements came about after the Canadian National Railroad reached out to her about the remediation project.