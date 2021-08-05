EPA soil remediation underway at The Warehouse at 17th Street in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — Soil remediation is not a glamorous process.
But remediation efforts in Murphysboro are seen by community leaders as an opportunity to enhance an area and make a popular, annual event even better.
For several weeks, crews have been working to remediate soil along a former railway bed parallel to Murphysboro’s 17th Street, including grounds used for parking during events at The Warehouse, an event venue for 17th Street Barbecue, as well as the location for the restaurant’s annual Murphysboro Barbecue Cook-off.
The remediation work is required by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, which is monitoring the efforts and measuring soil, water and air quality at all remediation sites.
As part of the remediation, which involves the removal and replacement of soil, existing landscaping and lighting also were removed from the parcel. When work is complete, the former grass lot will feature an asphalt parking area and decorative lighting, plantings and electrical service specifically for teams competing in the cook-off.
Amy Mills, owner of 17th Street and The Warehouse, said the improvements came about after the Canadian National Railroad reached out to her about the remediation project.
“Once they realized the ways in which we utilize the property, they brought in a landscape architect to design the area,” she said. “I am very happy that we’re getting an upgrade,” she said. “The final result is a space that is designed for both our cook-off other events we hold at The Warehouse. There will be paved parking and new lighting as well as updated electrical feeds for use during the cook-off,” she said.
Mills added the work should be complete in the next several weeks, except for new landscaping which will be planted in the fall.
Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said the new development is a plus for the city.
“This is going to look outstanding when it is done and it’s wonderful for Murphysboro,” he said. “All of these people come in from around the world for the barbecue cook-off and they’re going to come away with an even better impression of our community.”
Mills called the improvements “a really nice facelift for an area that is constantly utilized for our events and, obviously, for our yearly cook-off. It’s just one more project in Murphysboro that’s going to help our town shine.”
The annual cook-off competition is set for Sept. 23-25.