Esports are increasing in popularity at Southern Illinois colleges

For many college students, video games are more than just a distraction once homework is finished. Online gaming – called esports – is a key part of the collegiate experience and an opportunity to represent and compete for their institution.

“Basically, esports is electronic gaming at a collegiate or pro level,” explained Kent Epplin, associate director of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Student Center. “There are a variety of video games that are played competitively whether it be internationally or against other colleges.”

Epplin oversees SIU’s Esports Arena, a high-tech facility within the Student Center with 12 gaming computers and other equipment allowing SIU students to compete against students worldwide at everything from the Madden NFL franchise to other video including Call of Duty, Rocket League, Halo or even Super Smash Brothers from the Mario collection of Nintendo games.

“It’s huge. I mean esports is a billion-dollar industry and on the college level in the last four years, it has become a very big thing,” said Nick Bowen, a program coordinator at the SIU Student Center. “I would say it has real potential for growth in the next five years. I would be surprised if every major four-year university doesn’t have an esports program soon.”

Bowen said even though esports does not fall under the domain of the NCAA yet, the level of competition is serious.

Perhaps no college in the region is as serious about esports as Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg. While students at SIU and other colleges in the area compete in esports as an extra-curricular club activities, SIC has an esports team: the Falcon Faction of Gamers.

Math, Science and Technology Division Chairman Jason Fitzgerald said even though the team is just in its second year, interest in the program is growing, with 16 participants expected this fall.

“We compete in the National Association of Collegiate Esports, which hosts a bunch of tournaments across North America,” he said.

Fitzgerald added that this semester he expects the team to compete in Call of Duty, Fortnite and other game competitions. Nationally, NACE has more than 180 member institutions.

He said outside of the type of competition, collegiate esports is structured much like traditional sports, with practices and study sessions. He said the college holds tryouts for high school students interested in gaming and will actively recruit esports players. They hold college signing ceremonies and offer esports scholarships.

He said other colleges in the area are working toward competitive esports teams, too.

At Shawnee Community College, esports club sponsor Jonathan Van Meter said the organization gives students an opportunity to share their fondness for video games.

“They can hang out with people who share their interests and this is another option for them to do something extra-curricular,” he said. “They can be very serious about it and it can get heated sometimes.”

At SIU, facilities for esports feature some of the fastest computers on campus, Epplin said.

“We have what are considered competitive gaming computers. That means they run a higher graphics card, have a faster hard drive and things of that nature,” he said. “Response time is important in esports. These players are looking for fast refresh rates on their screens because that can be the difference between getting a shot off and getting shot off.”

He said the SIU Esports Arena is open to all students as well as members of the general public. The facility charges an hourly rate, he said.